Cranfield Colts scores big with sponsorship from local housebuilder

Cranfield Colts Football Club U14’s team is set to elevate their look with a brand-new playing kit courtesy of a generous £500 donation from housebuilder Dandara, who is currently building homes nearby at Saxon Park.

Established in 1972/73, the football club now has over 450 registered players, from ages under six to veterans, playing for 25 teams across the age groups. The club has become a huge part of the local community, encouraging new players to get involved.

Claire Parr, Chairwoman at Cranfield Colts Football Club, said: “This donation from Dandara is incredibly exciting for our club, and we're immensely thankful for their support. Sponsorships and donations are vital for us to ensure our expanding team is properly equipped. With this generous donation, we can supply the U14’s team with new shirts, shorts and socks ensuring they have gear that fits comfortably. We're eager to showcase the new kit in our upcoming sessions.”

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “The football club holds a special place in the heart of the Bedfordshire community, making the opportunity to support the club incredibly meaningful for Dandara. We're thrilled to contribute to the team's success and eagerly anticipate seeing them in their new playing kit. We wish them all the best for the upcoming 2024 season!”

