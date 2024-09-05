CQC 'outstanding' triumph for Bedford care home

Azalea House care home in Bedford, part of Salutem Care and Education, has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

Azalea House offers a holistic and therapeutic model for adults with mental health support needs, as well as a diverse range of learning disabilities.The home is divided into two houses, which can support up to eight individuals with mental health needs with residential care. The therapeutic mediation offers a personal support model as well as rehabilitation, therefore enabling an individual to feel motivated to live as independently as they can. Each care plan is unique to ensure the individuals supported get the choice of how to live.The inspector noted: ‘We found that people received an exceptionally personalised service from a dedicated staff team. People led inclusive and empowered lives because of the ethos, values, attitudes and behaviours of the management and staff team.’The report also said that: ‘There was very strong and passionate leadership, which put people first and staff were proud to work for the service and felt valued for their work.’The inspector went on to speak to several residents and their family members who gave positive feedback including: ‘It has saved my family member. The support is brilliant,’ and ‘The staff are brilliant. They will go to any lengths to help.’Azalea House is the first Salutem facility to be inspected under the new Care Quality Commission (CQC) single assessment framework, which is designed to create a unified vision of quality across the health and social care system in England. It aims to streamline assessments by using quality statements to evaluate providers, ensuring a consistent and flexible approach. The framework’s goals include smarter regulation, enhancing safety through learning, and driving improvement based on people’s needs and experiences. Donna-Maria Masters, the registered manager at Azalea House said: “Azalea House is the first Salutem location to receive an Outstanding under the new CQC framework, so we are very pleased with this achievement. The team members at Azalea House made this result possible and we are so proud of the hard work they put in every single day to make people’s lives better. “It is fulfilling to hear that my colleagues at Azalea House were credited with saving the life of an individual who we are supporting. Helping people is why all of us work in this sector.”John Godden, chief executive of Salutem Care and Education said: “Across all our Salutem Care and Education locations we strive to give our supported individuals the highest standard of mental health care possible, and the team members at Azalea House have demonstrated that high standard of care that we always strive for as a company.“We are now striving to achieve Outstanding across all of our locations, with Azalea House being the perfect role model for our other locations.”