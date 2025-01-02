CQC awards outstanding rating to Bedford home care company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A home care company is celebrating after being awarded an outstanding rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a rating only achieved by 3% of care companies in England.

Home Instead Bedford provides a range of care to older people in their own homes, including companionship, personal care such as dressing and bathing, and specialist support such as dementia care.

The CQC noted the positive impact of Home Instead matching care professionals to clients based on similar interests, from photography to cooking. It’s a key reason why care professionals and clients bond and develop genuine friendships.

Moona Karim, owner of Home Instead Bedford, said: “It’s an honour to receive an Outstanding rating by the CQC. I’m proud that the dedication and compassion of my team of care professionals has been recognised.”

Some of the team at Home Instead Bedford

Loneliness is an epidemic amongst older people, and the CQC credited Home Instead efforts to keep clients connected to others. One client had stopped seeing people, which was having a huge impact on her health. Home Instead found out that she used to be friends with a different client of theirs and encouraged her to share letters with her. This led to the two of them meeting up, reestablishing their friendship and even having Christmas dinner together.

One client commented: “The company is professional and very very caring, and I can’t imagine not having them around.”

The CQC recognised how much Home Instead supports not just the client but their family too, who are juggling supporting their older loved one with other commitments.

Stuart Dunn, CQC deputy director of operations in the east of England, said: “All of the staff at Home Instead Bedford should be really proud of the exceptional care they delivered. Other services should look at this report as an example of outstanding practice, particularly in dementia support, to promote improvements across the sector and to support people to lead their best lives.”

Home Instead makes a difference not only in clients’ homes but out in the community too. Collaborating with many local organisations, including Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and local colleges, the team delivers talks to help people understand old age issues better. Giving ‘Dementia Friends’ talks, Home Instead clues up the community with awareness of the condition, helping build a society that is more dementia aware.

Moona continues: “When I set up Home Instead Bedford, I didn’t just want to provide care, I wanted to become a pillar in the community and raise awareness of common issues that affect older people. I’m delighted to work with people and organisations across the community as enthusiastic as I am to make society more accommodating of ageing adults.”

Impressed by the enthusiasm amongst the team of care professionals, the CQC noted the lengths Home Instead goes to keep employees motivated. One care professional said: “I feel 100% supported by management and the leadership is excellent. I absolutely feel valued and listened to and know everything I do is extremely appreciated.”

To find out more about Home Instead Bedford, their care services, or their career opportunities, call: 01234 868820 or visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/bedford/