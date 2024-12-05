Council U-turn over decision not to replace lollipop lady on 'poorly lit' Ampthill road

Furious residents in Ampthill started a petition in a bid to keep hundreds of schoolkids safe after being told financial pressures meant a vacant school crossing role could not be filled.

More than 700 people have signed demanding a replacement for popular lollipop lady Michelle Maguire, who resigned last month to take up a new job.

Central Bedfordshire Council had said "ongoing financial challenges" meant only "essential roles" are being recruited - and the crossing patrol officer post doesn't make the cut.

And an advert for the “School Crossing Patrol Officer” job, which contained the line “Are you the next community hero”, had been hastily withdrawn.

Lollipop lady Michelle Maguire

But Cllr John Baker, executive member for finance and highways, has now said he has ‘intervened’ after the issue was raised by Ampthill councillor Mark Smith.

Fellow Ampthill councillor Steven Addy fumed: “So a recruitment freeze is putting our children’s lives in danger. Funding cutbacks are a continuing message from CBC at the moment.”

He estimated that the lollipop lady helps around 300 children from the town’s four schools safely cross busy Dunstable Street every morning and afternoon.

Resident Sophie Reeson who started the petition said: “The safety of our children is under threat. Without any notice, funding for the school crossing patrol has been withdrawn by the council, putting children attending local lower, middle and high schools at risk.

“In a poorly-lit area where our children, often wearing dark school clothing, should be able to safely cross the road, there is now no assistance.

“This abrupt cancellation of the crossing patrol service is a serious concern for all parents and guardians. We cannot afford to take risks with our children’s lives.”

People also reacted angrily on the Ampthill Info Airing and Sharing website before an administrator stopped them making any more critical comments.

One woman wrote “It’s an accident waiting to happen” another called it “a disgrace” and a third warned: “Sadly this is going to end in a tragedy!”

Tracey Ashby commented: “So we have to wait for an accident to happen involving children crossing before something will be done. Surely children’s safety is a major priority for any council?”

Hayley Thomson added: “It makes me sick to the stomach that our children are not a priority to allow them to cross the road safely to get to school.”

Glynis Backman said: “Absolutely disgraceful, no consultation. I would ask the council for a copy of the risk assessment that should have been carried out before this decision was taken.”

Cllr Baker said: "Funding for the school crossing patroller at Dunstable Street was not withdrawn. The school crossing patroller resigned, and this was effective from November 29.

“Due to the ongoing financial challenges being experienced by the council, it is currently only recruiting to roles that are essential. Councillors were made aware of this position in early November through a detailed briefing by the chief executive and senior officers. As school crossing patrollers are not a statutory service, officers took the difficult decision to not recruit a replacement at the present time.

"However, when this matter was brought to my attention by local councillor Mark Smith, I intervened and requested that the recruitment process commence as soon as possible."