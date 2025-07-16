Conservative MP Blake Stephenson quizzes Keir Starmer on Wixams GP surgery at Prime Minister's questions

Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson has taken the campaign for a GP surgery in Wixams directly to the Prime Minister.

More than a decade after the first spades went into the ground at Wixams, the new town is still waiting for the GP surgery it was promised.

Since his election in July last year, Conservative MP, Blake, has been supporting the campaign to get it delivered as soon as possible.

He has already raised the issue numerous times in debates in both Westminster Hall and the House of Commons, most recently with the Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP.

Blake has now taken the campaign right to the top by quizzing Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon (16th July).

In his question, Blake said: “Government plans for English devolution and NHS reform suggest that integrated care boards should align with new strategic authorities.

“The Government’s plan for Bedfordshire will not currently achieve that, so what assurances can the Prime Minister provide that local NHS reorganisation will be good value for money, improve local accountability and deliver the healthcare services that are needed to serve my constituents in rural Mid Bedfordshire, including the much-needed GP surgery in Wixams?”

The Prime Minister responded: “The hon. Gentleman’s points about good value for money and accountability are really important. They are embedded in the work we are doing with the NHS at the moment, which is improving on our watch—not only the waiting lists, but in other respects.

“The 10-year plan for the NHS, which is intended to ensure that the NHS is fit for the future, has a number of principles, including the principle of local accountability.”