Conservative MP Blake Stephenson Joins Mid Bedfordshire farmers In Westminster Protest Against Unfair Family Farm Tax

Farmers across Mid Bedfordshire were joined by their local MP Blake Stephenson in a major rally against Labour’s Family Farm Tax plans ton Tuesday 19th November.

Despite Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Environment Secretary Steve Reed previously promising to protect farmers, under Government proposals, more than 100,000 farms across the country will be hit by new inheritance tax laws.

They will be devastating for family farms and pose a serious risk to domestic food security and food prices.

A petition at stopthefarmtax.com has been set up for people to back British farming and oppose the new tax, while farmers gathered in Westminster on Tuesday in opposition to Labour’s plans.

After the rally, Blake met local farmers in Westminster Hall

Blake said: “Labour’s ideological decision to target farmers – despite promising not to do so – has the potential to wreck farmer’s lives and the whole industry.

“Not only have they underestimated and undervalued the farms affected by this harsh new tax, but the knock-on effects for the whole country could be disastrous. Farmers put food on our tables, three times a day. We simply would not survive without them.

“It is why I will stand beside our farmers from here in Mid Bedfordshire and those from across the country to show the Labour Government they have made not only a bad decision, but the wrong decision.

Blake Stephenson MP at the farmers rally outside the Houses of Parliament

“I will remain committed to helping local farmers fight this harsh new tax and gathering together will show Keir Starmer how poor his judgement is.

“And I would also urge people to sign our petition at stopthefarmtax.com."