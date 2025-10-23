Compass Fostering provides a local support group for ‘Empty Nesters’

Compass Fostering launches free ‘Empty Nesters’ support group in Bedford to help parents adjust after children leave for university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When children leave home for university, it can mark a proud milestone for parents, but also a challenging new chapter. The once-busy house grows quieter, daily routines change, and many parents are left wondering how to fill the space that’s been left behind.

This emotional transition, often called ‘Empty Nesters’ syndrome, can bring a mix of pride, sadness, and uncertainty. Having spent years supporting, guiding, and nurturing their child, parents are now faced with rediscovering their own identity and purpose. But while it can feel isolating, there’s no need to face it alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s why Compass Fostering, who work closely with children’s services and families across Bedford, is launching a free-to-attend Empty Nesters Support Group to help local parents navigate this stage of life.

Empty Nesters Support Group

The event will take place on Tuesday, 18th November, at Kings House, 245 Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9AZ, from 11 am to 12:30 pm.

The group offers a warm and welcoming space for parents to discuss their experiences openly, share their feelings, and connect with others who are going through the same transition. It’s a chance to reflect, find support, and explore what comes next, whether that’s rediscovering personal passions, volunteering, or even considering fostering to make a difference.

A spokesperson for Compass Fostering said: “When young people leave for university, parents often experience a mix of pride and loss. We created this group to offer connection and support for anyone finding it difficult to adjust. It’s about rediscovering your own chapter, surrounded by people who understand”.

Event details:

Tuesday, 18th November

Kings House, 245 Ampthill Road, Bedford, MK42 9AZ

11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All guardians are warmly invited to come along. Whether you’re looking for practical advice, emotional support, or simply a friendly chat over a cup of tea, this relaxed session is the perfect place to start. You’ll meet others who share your experiences and leave feeling lighter, heard, and part of a caring community.

To find out more or register your interest, please email [email protected] - and take the first step towards rediscovering what’s next for you.

About Compass Fostering

Compass Fostering offers therapeutic fostering across the UK, supporting children who have experienced trauma to build safe, stable futures. With extensive training, expert input, and a nationwide support network, Compass is committed to fostering that changes lives.