Community unites to tackle food challenges

A wide range of organisations and individuals attended the first Building a Healthier Bedford Together event organised by Food etc. a Bedford based charitable organisation that empowers people to make better food choices.

Attendees heard from Bedford Foodbank, Livingstone and Cauldwell primary schools, the Harpur Trust and Food etc about the challenges that families in Bedford face around food and what they are doing about it.

They were also introduced to the community outreach programme from Colworth Business Park which is working with schools to introduce young people to possible careers in the food and drink industry.

“Mohammad Yasin MP said: “I was very pleased to join this event. It brought together lots of people interested what impact they can make in our community.”

Community Programmes Director at The Harpur Trust Lucy Bardner said: “There are some very committed and creative minds tackling food poverty in Bedford and it was inspiring to hear about their initiatives, brought together by Food etc . But what we all want to see is a Bedford where our fellow Bedfordians aren't having to rely on schools and charities to help them eat. Clearly it's a national problem but would love to hear ideas for place-based solutions.”

Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Alison Bradbury said: “It is always a pleasure to see so many passionate and organised people doing such a lot of good work and this was certainly demonstrated very well in Bedford at this event.”

Julie Clay, Found and Director of Food etc added: “It was inspiring to see so many people coming together interested in working together to make Bedford a healthier place to grow up, live and work in.”

The event was kindly sponsored by Fitzjohn Estates.