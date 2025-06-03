Community organisations in Beds, Herts and Cambs benefit from half-million-pound railway fund

St Albans station, where the GoodGym will start

Community organisations across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire have been handed their share of almost half a million pounds from a fund set up by the country’s largest train operator.

The fourth year running of Govia Thameslink Railway’s Your Station, Your Community fund has seen a record £479,988.20 go towards 25 projects which benefit the diverse communities along its extensive network.

This year’s successful recipients have bid for schemes which promote a range of causes – including positive mental health, diversity and inclusion, employabilityand confidence building, improving the station environment, environmental sustainability and Railway 200.

More than 312 bids from across GTR’s network, which covers Thameslink, Southern, Great Northern and Gatwick Express routes, were received for the coveted scheme.

GTR Community Engagement Manager Rob Whitehead said: “It has been great to see what our grant recipients have got up to over the past year for the benefit of the communities we serve on our Thameslink and Great Northern routes.

“This year’s tranche of funding sets out to build on the successes of last year and help even more wonderful organisations do some truly amazing things.”

Among those receiving grant funding in the region include a community gym using its strength for good in St Albans, and a mural to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the railway at Biggleswade.

Centre 33 in Huntingdon received £10,000 through the fund, which will go to their ‘Someone To Talk To’ (STTT) support service at their new Huntingdon Young Person’s Early Support Hub. This is the first time an organisation has been re-funded through the scheme.

Corrina O’Flaherty Seddon, Development and Partnerships Lead at Centre 33 said: "With three-quarters of all mental health conditions established by the age of 24, the right help at the right time can be life-changing for young people. Centre 33's ‘Someone To Talk To’ service provides accessible early support for young people up to 25 to help prevent challenges from escalating to crisis.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with GTR and receive the ‘Your Station, Your Community Fund’ award for the second year running. As a local charity, we are grateful to our community partners for their help to provide vital support from the new hub location in Huntingdon town centre. The young people in this area continue to need our help more than ever."

Centre 33 offers free and confidential support to young people aged up to 25 across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, facing issues such as mental health, caring responsibilities, housing and sexual health.

Cambridge Sustainable Food – recipients of the environmental grant from the Station Partner Support Grants – will be providing a Travelling Garden, stopping at stations across the network from June to October.

At each stop, a bespoke garden box, co-created by station gardeners and local community groups, will be placed on display outside the station, transforming public spaces and inspiring commuters with messages about care for nature, the environment and sustainable local produce.

The project aims to foster connections between stations and their local communities, highlight local environmental issues and support the great work of station partners and local groups in improving station green spaces.

Gemma Hose, the project lead at Cambridge Sustainable Food said: “We are thrilled to be awarded this funding and are looking forward to connecting with stations and communities across the GTR network.

“Station gardening groups do so much behind the scenes to improve station green spaces, I am excited to help tell their stories and raise awareness of the environmental messages they would like the Travelling Garden to send out to their communities.

“I hope our Travelling Garden campaign inspires more people to take part in local greening projects and environmental action around their stations, communities and beyond.”

The total list of recipients in Beds, Herts and Cambs includes:

Biggleswade Community Gardens- Creating a mural at the station seeing all that Biggleswade has to offer, with volunteers from local community groups set to paint the mural.

Cambridge Rape Crisis Centre - Specialist counselling providing women and girls with survivor-led therapeutic support from the impacts and trauma of sexual violence

Cambridge Sustainable Food - A travelling bike visiting stations across the GTR network to help local climate and gardening groups raise awareness around environmental projects in their area.

Centre 33 - Embedding the Someone To Talk To scheme at the Huntingdon Young Persons Early Support Hub, which offers accessible and holistic support for young people on a range of issues – including health, housing and employment.

Good Gym - Combining outdoor exercise with community volunteering with a new GoodGym set up at St Albans City station, where participants will take on tasks within a 2.5km radius of the station. Forty sessions will take place including planting bulbs, weeding, litter picking and recycling.