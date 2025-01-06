Community charity receives a £3,500 donation from Bedfordshire homebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Great Denham Community Hall, a charity that provides a space for locals and the wider community to access classes, sessions and activities on top of hosting several annual events, has received a £3,500 donation from David Wilson Homes.

The charity, which is based on the homebuilder’s Great Denham Park development, has seen the community grow from under 250 homes to over 1,700 in under 10 years, increasing the demand for community facilities exponentially.

Part of the donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Some of the donation was in part used to purchase a new air conditioning unit to cool the upper rooms at the hall which are used by several groups including regular physiotherapy rehabilitation sessions. As well as this, funding was used to support the children’s October half term activities, allowing them to stay affordable and accessible for as many members of the community as possible.

Ubaldo Cortese, Trustee and Chairperson at Great Denham Community Hall, said: “It was an amazing surprise to be selected for this donation and shows that David Wilson Homes really values the work we do.

“This donation helped so many people in the local community, including over 200 children who enjoy our half-term events. Everyone at Great Denham Community Hall would like to offer David Wilson Homes our most sincere thank you, for helping us on multiple occasions provide the best services we can.”

£2,000 also went towards family fun attractions such as inflatables and rides at the charity’s annual summer festival.

When asked about this donation, Ubaldo said: “We work hard as a charity to provide events and activities that the Great Denham community can enjoy and the support from David Wilson Homes for the Summer Festival is much appreciated.”

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build, and we are delighted to be able to offer Great Denham Community Hall a donation to support the fantastic work it does.

“We hope the residents at Great Denham Park and the wider community enjoyed everything Great Denham Community Hall had to offer this year, and we wish for many more successful events going into 2025.”

To find out more about the work of the charity, visit the website at Great Denham Community Hall.