Close knit care home residents support Bedford's special babies

BUSY residents at two Bedfordshire care homes have joined forces to help bring comfort to sick babies in hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Knit and Natter Club at Elstow Manor Care Home and Richmond Manor Care Home have been busy making blankets as well as tiny hats and bonnets to donate to Bedford Hospital and Luton and Dunstable Hospital Neo Natal Units.

Resident at Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, Ampthill, Barbara Fairey, aged 92, said: “We’re a very sociable group and we enjoy creating things, so when we heard that we could make a difference to the babies in hospital we jumped at the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We enjoy knitting and it makes us feel good to think we’re making a diffence”

Members of the Knit and Natter Club at work

Group leader Sara Munden had the job of sewing all the patches together. Sara travels between the homes to work with the residents on their patterns.

Sara said: “The knitting groups are a great way of people getting together to have a chat. Producing something that can be of use to other people gives the residents a wonderful sense of purpose, that they really enjoy.”

Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach at Elstow Clare Cook said: “We are thrilled to have Sara come and work with our very enthusiastic knitters.

“There are so many benefits to knitting, it reduces stress and most importantly for our residents here it’s a popular social activity.”