Stunning spiral over Bedford

Chatting with in-laws in their garden in Brickhill, Bedford at 8.20pm on March 24, Amy Adair of Pipit Rise in Bedford got quite a shock when she glanced up at the sky.

Clearly standing out from the inky dark was a bright, oddly neat spiral of glowing clouds. Amy had the presence of mind to grab her phone and took a quick snap.

Checking the internet, it seems to be that this once in a lifetime display may be less likely to foreshadow tripods striding through Mowsbury Park than to result from frozen fuel dumped into the atmosphere by the latest Spacex mission. Still, I'll be keeping my door bolted tonight.