Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve opens to the public

Local environmental charity The Greensand Trust is pleased to announce its new Nature Reserve at Clophill Lakes will open with managed public access from Saturday, April 5.

The new nature reserve lies in the heart of Greensand Country’s Flit Valley, between Clophill and Chicksands, providing stunning lakes and wetlands alongside the nationally important Cainhoe Castle Scheduled Monument, with the Greensand Ridge forming the backdrop to the north.

In establishing the site as a Nature Reserve The Greensand Trust’s vision is to conserve and enhance the natural beauty, wildlife and rich heritage of this remarkable site, whilst providing sensitive, sustainable access and promoting understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities of this landscape.

With much of the reserve being recognised as a County Wildlife Site, the Nature Reserve is managed to provide a mosaic of habitats supporting a wide range of species including otters, dragonflies and damselflies and wetland birds.

Warren Lake, Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve

We are asking visitors to help safeguard the site and its wildlife by following the paths and keeping dogs on a lead at all times to help protect its tranquil landscape, wildlife rich habitats and prevent erosion of its historic and cultural heritage, the Cainhoe Castle Scheduled Monument.

Receive a warm welcome at the Riverside Visitor Centre with its Riverside Café (open 10am to 3pm daily) serving light snacks and barista coffee from local suppliers Wooden Hill. The Nature Reserve will open 9am – 5pm, 7 days a week.

All funds raised contribute towards the day-to-day running of the Nature Reserve which is run by The Greensand Trust, a local charity, on a not-for-profit basis for the benefit of both visitors and wildlife.

Greensand Trust Chief Executive Gill Welham said: “We are delighted to have reached a point where we are now able to welcome people to enjoy this stunning site. We hope everyone who visits will value its natural tranquillity, rich heritage and wildlife and help us safeguard this sensitive site into the future.

Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve

“A stroll around the lakes is a wonderful way to appreciate this fantastic natural environment, its lakes, river and wetlands, as well as the scale of its heritage. I hope people will see what we are trying to achieve and support us.”

For more information please visit www.greensandtrust.org/clophill-lakes-nature-reserve or to donate please go to www.greensandtrust.org/appeal/clophill-lakes

Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve is located at Shefford Road, Beadlow, Beds SG17 5TR