Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve determined to rebuild after ‘senseless’ arson attack

The fire at Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve was seen throughout the local area

Staff working at Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve have described the heartbreaking moment they discovered an arson attack had destroyed the boardwalk of the newly built site last month.

The Clophill Lakes Nature Reserve, owned and run by independent environmental charity The Greensand Trust, was significantly damaged by the incident which took place on August 2nd, only four months after the park’s opening.

Arsonists entered the premises at 2.14am on the Sunday morning, starting multiple fires that targeted signs, bins and the boardwalk, which was subsequently destroyed.

The vandalism is estimated to cost around £100,000 to rectify.

Photo of the previous boardwalk, taken just a day before the arson attack

Now the ‘devastated’ Central Bedfordshire charity has asked the public for help in restoring the popular reserve.

“One month ago we lost our boardwalk to an arson attack”, reads a statement by the charity on Facebook this week.

“The boardwalk created an accessible loop through both our lakes, and provided beautiful views over the island on Warren lake, a popular breeding ground for birds.”

“This senseless act of violence to the site rocked us to our core. But we are determined to rebuild.”

Aftermath of the arson attack, with boardwalk completely destroyed

“The community has rallied and we have been deeply heartened by the response of local organisations and individuals in their messages of support and donations to our boardwalk appeal.”

“We are over 50 per cent there, and need to keep the momentum going”

Upcoming quiz nights at the Chequers pub, Westoning & The George, Maulden have been arranged to help raise money for the restoration project. Participation in the events will offer a fun way to contribute toward ongoing fundraising.

Kayte Judge, who works as the volunteer and communications manager for The Greensand Trust, said, “Our Chief Executive, Gill Welham, will investigate options for the safest and least flammable option for a new boardwalk, which will mitigate the risk of this happening again”

Police are investigating the incident and have made an appeal for any information from the public

“The outpouring of love and support after this act of vandalism has made us realise what an asset this place is to the local community. We need more people who want to protect the site, rather than damage it”

In terms of the future, the trust has high hopes for continued developments.

“We want to keep this as a place for nature, but we’re also looking at bird hides, dipping platforms, and an education shelter for school trips”

“The boardwalk provided an accessible route for disabled visitors, so as we raise money for the project, we’ll seek to resurface the paths to make things easier for those with mobility needs. Visitor numbers have been very steady, while school holidays were a particularly busy time for us.”

“Our on-site cafe sells bacon baps, sausage rolls and wooden hill coffee, with the choice of seating inside, or picnic tables outside.”

“All are welcome!”

Bedfordshire Police are conducting an investigation into the arson attack, and have asked anyone with any information to contact police quoting the reference 40/44385/25.