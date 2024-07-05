Children’s art competition exhibition opens at The Higgins Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An art exhibition funded by The Harpur Trust, featuring more than 100 pieces of artwork created by pupils from 40 schools across the borough, has opened at The Higgins Bedford and it will run throughout the summer.

Students, their families, teachers, judges, artists and those who work in education and the arts attended the opening ceremony and awards evening. Deputy Lord Lieutenant Julian Polhill, CEO of Youth TV Bedfordshire Urban Judge and Tom Perrett, Manager for Culture and Heritage at Bedford Borough Council, presented awards to 20 pupils who received certificates and prizes, in the five different age categories of the competition.

Youngsters, aged 4 to 18, from across the borough created artwork for the theme Together For Bedford, after they were asked the question; what does your ideal community look like?

The students were asked to help celebrate, support and involve all the borough’s different communities through art, by taking inspiration from the communities they belong.

Secondary school awardees presented by Urban Judge, DLL Julian Polhill, Tom Perrett, Rhian Castell

The Trust were inundated with entries with nearly 400 received and the judges Tom Perrett, Elaine Midgley, Director of Bedford Creative Arts and Steven Harris, Head of Art and Design at Bedford College, had a difficult job of narrowing down the artwork to be hung.

They chose at least two pieces from each school and 20 first, second, third and highly commended pieces.

Lucy Bardner, Community Programmes Director at The Harpur Trust, said: “We are a charity which has supported the people of Bedford for more than 450 years. The Trust has recently launched a plan called Together For Bedford and its vision is of a community where everyone can thrive.

“The children took inspiration from the communities they belong to such as in their school, their sports team or club, where they live, their friends, family, religion or cultural identity. In the workshops they explored how they are involved in their community, who inspires them, what brings their community together, what are the vales of their community and how can people in the borough work together to make it a better place.”

Primary school awardees presented by DLL Julian Polhill, Chair Rhian Castell and Mayor Tom Wootton

A large number of the schools which entered took up The Harpur Trust’s offer to provide workshops from professional visiting artists, to guide pupils in artistic techniques. The artists involved were Anne Marie Abbate, Katie Allen, Susan Erskine-Jones, Amanda Silk, Art Tsymbal and Fiona Wilson.

Tom Perrett said: "We are delighted to be partnering with The Harpur Trust on this wonderful exhibition, showcasing the creativity of Bedford Borough’s young artists. As a judge, I've been so impressed by the level of talent and creativity on display, with young people pushing their boundaries and inspiring others.

“The theme of ‘Together for Bedford’ reflects our own priorities of building a strong and vibrant community where everyone feels included. This exhibition is a fantastic opportunity for residents to see the future potential of Bedford Borough’s artistic talent."