Cherry Hinton Care Home - Poppy coloring activity with local school children
Here’s a simple plan to guide you through creating a meaningful and enjoyable event for both the residents and the kids.
At Cherry Hinton Care Home, the air was filled with excitement as children from a local school joined the residents to colour poppies in honour of Remembrance Day. The tables were covered with sheets of paper poppies, crayons, and coloured markers. Little hands eagerly reached out, guided by the gentle touch of the residents, who shared stories of days gone by as they worked together.
Laughter and chatter filled the room, bridging generations as the children listened with wide eyes to the tales of courage and resilience. As each poppy was completed, a sense of pride and gratitude spread throughout the group. Together, they created a beautiful display—a sea of red poppies representing remembrance, love, and respect for those who had served.
The collaboration between young and old not only honoured the past but also reminded everyone present of the power of unity and kindness, bringing a special warmth to this year’s remembrance tribute at Cherry Hinton.
The goal was to encourage social interaction, creativity, and mutual appreciation between the care home residents and the children, all while paying tribute to veterans and Remembrance Day. Colouring poppies together offers a relaxed way to talk about remembrance, share memories, and create lasting connections.