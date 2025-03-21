Cheque Mate down at the Queen’s Head in Ampthill

By Malcolm Tattersall
Contributor
Published 21st Mar 2025, 08:27 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 09:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Pub chess champ donates prize to charity

Checkmate took on a different meaning at the Queen’s Head pub in Ampthill after landlord Richard Hammond started a chess tournament.

For instead of picking up the £200 winner’s prize money, champion Sammy Leaver sent his cheque to the Macmillan Cancer support charity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He made the generous gesture after one of the early favourites to win the competition was struck down with bowel cancer.

A knight out at the pub ... champion Sam plays regular Fred Ashplaceholder image
A knight out at the pub ... champion Sam plays regular Fred Ash

Father-of-two Sammy, 38, from Flitwick, said: “I was going to put the money behind the bar to buy all the other competitors a drink.

“But this seemed to be a far better cause. Macmillan do some wonderful work.”

Eight pub regulars competed in the tournament and played each other twice – once as white and once as black – with two points for a win and one for a draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sammy scored 24 out of a possible 28 to just pip Chris Tracey with 22 points and third-placed Malcolm Tattersall on 20.

Only a prawn in the game ... Sam after receiving his trophy from landlord Richard Hammondplaceholder image
Only a prawn in the game ... Sam after receiving his trophy from landlord Richard Hammond

Regular Tom Fuller, who organised the tournament, is already thinking about holding another one this spring.

He said: “There are few better ways of spending an evening than playing chess while enjoying a couple of pints of good ale in the Queen’s Head.”

Plans to give the players nicknames like in the BBC’s new “Chess Masters” TV programme had to be abandoned, though.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was feared that calling each other “The Filthy Pawn”, “The Naughty Knight”, “The Randy Rook” and “The Groping Bishop” might cause offence.

The King's Gambit ... Sammy Leaver with his trophy at the Ampthill pubplaceholder image
The King's Gambit ... Sammy Leaver with his trophy at the Ampthill pub

Landlord Richard, no mean chess player himself, has now thrown down a challenge to other pubs in the town and the rest of Bedfordshire.

“We’ll take on anybody,” he said. “Win or lose, I love playing chess.

“But forget all those fancy opening gambits and all that complicated strategy – I’m just a prawn in the game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pub champion Sammy, who runs the Prime Mixed Martial Arts gym in Dunstable, has another idea.

He is keen to organise games which mix both playing chess and fighting.

“We’d have maybe five minutes on the chess board,” he said. “Then a five-minute grappling bout in the ring.

“Whoever checkmates his opponent or forces them to submit would be the winner.

“There’d be maybe six five-minute rounds of each.”

So far none of the Queen’s Head chess players – most of whom think a round means buying everybody a pint – have volunteered for that!

Related topics:Ampthill
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice