Charity veg growing scheme inspires thousands to grow their own

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Community and environmental charity Groundwork East inspired more than 3000 people to have a go at growing their own fruit and vegetables last summer through its Home Grown programme, and is looking for help to get even more people involved in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Grown was developed during the pandemic when staff working for the environmental charity were unable to get out and work with communities. It aims to support people that want to have a go at growing their own food, but have limited space, time and money to do so. It provides free gardening packs with seeds and gardening equipment and regular support through video tips and newsletters.

There has been a real appetite for the programme with 91% of participants reporting that they have been inspired to grow more, 100% feeling more confident to grow food and 60% reporting that their diets have become healthier as a result of taking part in Home Grown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 the charity extended the Home Grown programme to residential care homes. With support from housing associations, including: Housing 21, it provided special group growing packs to 60 care homes across the East of England. These packs featured seeds, gloves and trowels as well as recipe ideas and growing guides. It proved a success, with 600 residents taking part:

Home Grown participants

Corrinne Askaroff, Strategic Operations Officer, Housing 21 said: “Home Grown brought residents together, reducing isolation, increasing social activities, and generally resulting in residents using our gardens more and increasing social interaction”

People across our communities continue to face rising living costs with food poverty and health inequality rising as a result. Coupled with this there is an urgent need to respond to the climate crisis – growing and eating locally produced food helps tackle both these issues –and the charity is keen to support more people to have a go at growing their own.

Sarah Holloway-King, team manager at Groundwork East said: ‘Home Grown has flourished into a wonderful initiative that encourages children, adults and elderly groups to have a go at growing their own fruits and vegetables. It has inspired healthy eating and encouraged more time spent outdoors. I cannot wait to continue to grow this project further in 2025!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groundwork East is keen to build on the momentum of Home Grown by launching the programme for the 2025 growing season. It is looking for funding and sponsorship to make sure Home Grown is always free for people that want to take part. People can support by:

Funding Home Grown for a community, care home or school

Donating funds to cover the cost of the growing packs for participants

Donating materials for inclusion in the growing packs, such as: seeds, tools and gardening gloves

Volunteering time to help put packs together and deliver them to recipients

If you think you can help, would like to find out more or would like to order packs please get in touch with Sarah Holloway-King at Groundwork East.

Feedback from previous participants: ‘“Feeling pretty proud of myself as I've never grown a seed in my life until now! Didn't realise how good all this gardening would be for my mental health! Currently 15 weeks pregnant and struggling big time! But a few hours pottering about in the garden today has left me feeling accomplished!” Jennifer

“I've gained confidence to try new vegetables and expand my knowledge. My grandmother influenced me strongly when I was a child and her vegetable garden was a place to retreat to and somewhere to relax. I wanted this for our grandchild.” Dee