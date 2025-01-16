Charity single raising awareness of Bedfordshire VERU’s #justdropit campaign recognised by Northampton Film Festival

The single selected for screening at the Northampton Film Festival, 2025; AND shortlisted for “Best Film” in its category of “Misfits and Mavericks Short Films”

The cross-county collaboration of Milton Keynes’ CLICK Arts Foundation, Northampton’s United African Association, and Fit Dog Recording Studio along with Bedfordshire VERU to raise awareness about the latter’s #justdropit Campaign emphasising the devastating impact of Knife Crime has been selected for screening at the Northampton Film Festival, 2025; AND has been shortlisted for “Best Film” in its category of “Misfits and Mavericks Short Films”

Released while the Knife Angel was in Luton, the single features singers from CLICK and musicians from the United African Association Dancing Drums performing Falling Angels Riding by David Essex over footage from VERU commemorating the tragic deaths of 18 year old AJ, and 25 year old Ashish as well as highlighting VERU’s #justdropit campaign. It raised close to £400 on release which CLICK (a grant funding charity) donated in full to the United African Association to further their work.

The #justdropit campaign run by Bedfordshire VERU (the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit) raises awareness of how knife crime impacts whole families and communities and works to deter young people from carrying blades. The importance of community arts projects and sports programmes which can play a large part in giving a sense of inclusivity and purpose to vulnerable people which can deter them from crime and buffer the onset of mental ill health, is something the campaign also promotes.

“We were so thrilled that our film has been selected for screening at the Northampton Film Festival as it is another opportunity to raise awareness of this hugely important cause, spotlight the work of the charities who took part, and thank everyone who was involved.” CLICK Founder and director of the video Dr Audrey Tang said, “…and to be nominated for “Best Film” in our category as well is something we didn’t even dream of!”

“Falling Angels Riding is particularly significant in terms of its lyrics which talk about the desire to prosper, but the lack of opportunity available – something we see so often with youth groups and arts groups being de-funded all the time, and to be in the running for a prestigious award with a piece that emphasises this social message, and was the product of a such a positive community collaboration is absolutely the heart of what we know the arts can do!”

The preventative effect of the Arts is known with the Ministry of Justice stating that “Because they reach a wide audience, arts and performances are effective ways to prevent or reduce crime."

Research has shown that when involved within something that gives a sense of belonging, community and even brings the chance to learn new skills, the draw towards joining gangs can be reduced.

“We work to practice what we preach in all our fundraising with CLICK. This means we run arts projects that offer opportunity and connectivity to our community. Our Burlesque Squad who dance every Wednesday is part of that, and the Charity Single has become an annual thing” Said CLICK Trustee Jemma Gambrill, also lead vocalist on the track.

Patsy Wright, also a Trustee with CLICK adds “As a charity which gives grants to grassroots arts projects promoting wellbeing, we wanted to not just be able to support the work of the United African Association, but also collaborate with them directly on our Charity Single project”.

CLICK were also grateful to BMG Music who generously gave their permission for a synch licence (ie allowing the music video to go with the recording), and the track was recorded, edited and mastered at Fitdog Studios in Northamptonshire with the video having now been viewed over 500 times.

We wish Falling Angels Riding, and all the nominated films the very best for the Festival Awards night.

To donate to CLICK: www.justgiving.com/page/clickartsfoundation

The Northampton Film Festival runs March 7 – 15th 2025 northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk/