Charity providing free pet support and advice to families in Bedford and Kempston

Pet owners in Bedford can now access a range of free community support services to help keep their dogs, cats and small pets healthy and happy.

Woodgreen Pets Charity has launched a community outreach programme in Kempston and Cauldwell where people seeking support can get free tailored advice and guidance through educational workshops and pet clubs.

As part of the programme, experts at the charity will hold regular free health and wellbeing checks in people’s homes or via a mobile clinic, offering everything from pet microchipping and advice on preventative treatments, neutering and behaviour, to support with pet food and vet fees.

Alongside providing free advice, Woodgreen is also running a series of educational events over the summer holidays to champion responsible pet ownership in a fun and hands-on way. Aimed at children aged five to 11 years, the free Dog Champions and Cat Champions workshops will help youngsters understand the basics of pet care and explore simple things they can do to make pets feel safe and happy.

They’ll also be able to get creative by using low-cost items and repurposing common household items to support pets. All children attending the workshops must be accompanied by an adult. They will receive a certificate and a goody bag to take away.

Steph Drake, outreach officer at Woodgreen Pets Charity, said: “Prevention is key when it comes to caring for our pets and keeping them healthy and happy. Our outreach services have helped hundreds of pets in communities across East Anglia. Now we’ve expanded this into Bedfordshire, we’re keen to raise awareness that support is available locally so we can help even more pets and people through our pet clubs and education workshops.

"We’re always open to suggestions from residents about what they’d like us to offer or venues for our pet clubs, so please do get in touch!”

To book a place on Woodgreen’s Dog Champions or Cat Champions workshops at Kempston Library on August 29, please visit: woodgreen.org.uk/events/