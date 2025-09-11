Charity celebrates 30th anniversary with campaign of support for young people

Local mental health charity Bedfordshire Open Door is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a campaign to raise awareness of the challenges facing young people and to raise funds to continue to support their needs.

The charity provides free, confidential counselling to young people aged 13–25 across north and central Bedfordshire.

Since opening its doors, the charity has helped thousands of young people manage challenges including anxiety, depression, self-harm, abuse and trauma. In the last year alone, the charity has delivered more than 7,000 counselling sessions, reaching over 1,000 local young people.

Yet demand is rising. Nationally, one in four young people now has a probable mental health condition—the highest rate on record. Locally, it’s estimated up to 3,800 young people are in need of urgent support.

Faced with the impact this is having across our community Bedfordshire Open Door has launched a special anniversary campaign, “30 for 30”. The campaign is calling on local people, businesses and community organisations to rally in support by creating their own 30 themed challenges and raising or donating £30-or more-to mark its 30th anniversary. The funds raised will go directly toward providing more counselling sessions for young people who would otherwise go unheard and unsupported.

The charity offers specialist counselling to specific groups of young people such as neurodivergent; young asylum seekers; victims of crime and exploitation and LGBTQ+ young people. Working in partnership is key and they have established networks with other voluntary and statutory agencies, education, housing and the police.

“At Bedfordshire Open Door we provide a place where young people can feel accepted, safe and heard, whatever their situation. We’re proud of what has been achieved over the last 30 years—but there’s more to do,” said Sam Pearce, Chair of Trustees at Bedfordshire Open Door. “This anniversary is a chance for us to celebrate and spotlight the vital work we do, raising awareness across Bedfordshire about who we are and how we support young people. It also serves as an ideal moment to boost our fundraising efforts. We are determined to keep our waiting list open, so that no young person is left waiting for the mental health care they deserve.”

How You Can get Involved

Glorious play live on 13th September in support of the charity

As well as the ‘30 for 30’ campaign a number of events are taking place throughout the year kicking off with a gig taking place this Saturday 13 September at Esquires by local band Glorious, joined by Burnt Toast and Frenzy. Tickets available from seetickets.com or on the door . Other ways to help make a difference include:

· Charity of the Year Partnership – Choose Bedfordshire Open Door as your business’s charity of the year to support young people’s mental health and show your commitment to the local community

· Host a Fundraiser – From coffee mornings to creative staff challenges, every event helps raise awareness and vital funds.

· Join the Celebration – Book a table at Bedfordshire Open Door’s 30th Anniversary Charity Ball in February 2026 – a special evening of storytelling, local pride and impact or attend one of the events taking place to celebrate over the year.

To find out more or explore ways to get involved, visit www.bedfordopendoor.org.uk or you can donate on the Bedfordshire Open Door local giving page www.localgiving.org/charity/bedfordshire-open-door