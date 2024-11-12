People playing heads and tails

A teenager whose life was cut short because of a deadly brain tumour has been remembered with a birthday charity ball.

More than 250 people gathered at Venue 360 in Luton to honour George Fox who this week should be celebrating his 16th birthday.

Known affectionately as Gorgeous George, the Barton-le-Clay teenager was just 13 when he died of brain cancer in April 2022.

On Friday (8 November) guests came together for an evening which included a silent auction, prize raffle and a game of heads and tails, raising money for Brain Tumour Research.

George’s mum Lou, 50, said: “George loved his birthday, and since he died, we still treat it as a big occasion. We were touched by the people who came out and made the night so special and helped us celebrate George.”

The event, now in its third year, has raised more than £60,000 for the charity, after it was started by George’s parents, Lou and Matt to raise money for private treatment abroad in a bid to save their son’s life.

Lou said: “George has brought so many people together who want to help make a difference for brain tumour patients. Still, lots of people share their dismay as to how underfunded research into this disease is.

“Time has not healed the pain of losing a child to a brain tumour and it’s even harder knowing we tried to save him but couldn’t. It’s important that we remember George in ways that he loved. We were just a normal family whose lives changed forever because of this disease and it’s because of this that we will continue to fight for those who face this devastating diagnosis.”

Brain tumours kill more children than leukaemia, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to brain tumours since records began in 2002.

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “George had his whole life ahead of him. It’s heart breaking that his family are celebrating his birthday without him. We’re incredibly grateful to Lou and her family for putting in the time, and effort into hosting their annual fundraising event for Brain Tumour Research. It’s clear from years of working with Lou and her family, that George was such a well-loved member of the local community, and he had such an impact on the lives of people he met. George’s legacy continues to grow and will help us in our vision for finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.

To donate to Brain Tumour Research via George’s 16th birthday ball fundraiser, please visit: www.gofundme.com/f/gorgeous-georges-16th-birthday-party.