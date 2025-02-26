Centrica opens applications for community organisations in the East of England to receive grants worth up to £100,000

Centrica is inviting social enterprises, organisations, charities and non-profits across the East of England to apply for grants of up to £100,000 through its Energy for Tomorrow (EfT) social impact fund.

Centrica is inviting social enterprises, organisations, charities and non-profits across the East of England to apply for grants of up to £100,000 through its Energy for Tomorrow (EfT) social impact fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications will open on Wednesday 26th February 2025, with recipients able to receive grant funding and support for innovative energy projects that can drive a greener, fairer future across the region. Examples of funding could include £20,000 to install an EV charging point or £100,000 to fund a transformative energy tool.

Energy for Tomorrow was launched in 2007 to support the UK’s transition to net zero, encouraging the development of initiatives within local communities that deliver affordable, accessible and sustainable energy solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Applicants have until Thursday 17th April 2025 to submit their entries, with up to six organisations being awarded funding. All registered organisations in the East of England are eligible to apply.

The social impact fund derives revenue from the feed-in tariffs linked to solar panels installed by British Gas on 268 schools across the UK, saving them over £8 million and 14,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions to date.

So far, Energy for Tomorrow has awarded over £5.3 million in funding to 44 projects across Scotland, Wales, the Midlands, North West, Yorkshire, North East England, South West England and London.

Energy for Tomorrow programme manager, Sarah Wright said: "Every year we receive applications from inspiring and innovative organisations across the UK who are committed to reducing their carbon emissions and want to play their part in the fight against climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to launch applications in the East of England and empower communities and organisations to innovate, transform, and thrive."

Energy for Tomorrow funds organisations across the UK and recently provided Cardiff-based community hub Boomerang with £99,000 to install solar panels and battery storage. The savings the charity makes through generating its own electricity are invested back into providing support for the local community.

Centrica urges any interested organisations and individuals to apply for the fund by visiting: www.centrica.com/sustainability/energy-for-tomorrow/