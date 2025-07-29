Central Bedfordshire's leisure centres raise more than £400 for charity at staff rounders tournament

Colleagues from leisure centres across the Central Bedfordshire area took part in the tournament raising funds for Breast Cancer Now - a partner charity of the award-winning leisure operator which acts as an agent of Central Bedfordshire Council.

The event at Flitwick Cricket Club, which also served as a team-building event, was held on July 18. The idea of Jacqui Ryan, the contract’s GP Exercise Referral Coordinator, she explained how she wanted to create a fun and worthwhile event, which created a buzz at all the leisure centres.

“The sun shone, there was not a cloud in the sky, and we ended up with eight matches played between the four teams,” she said.

Players paid £10 each to play, with customers and non-playing colleagues encouraged to support their favourite team with donations online or in-person as spectators. The event looks set to top £400, with donations still coming in.

To ensure there was no disruption during the tournament, teams were made up of nine players from leisure centres partnered up for the competition.

Despite initially being short of players on the day, the Saxon/Sandy team came away with the champion’s trophy beating the Contract/GM team into second place, after other players stepped in to help out and played for the Saxon/Sandy team too. The Tiddenfoot/Dunstable team came in third, just pipping the Flitwick/Houghton team into fourth place.

“A great team effort from all and well done!” Jacqui added, “And a massive thank you to Flitwick Cricket Club for letting us use their grounds for free. I’ve had such positive feedback - everyone wants to do it all again next year.”