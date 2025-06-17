Celebrating student success across Bedford College Group – FE Student Awards 2025

The Bedford College Group proudly celebrated its annual FE Student Awards 2025, recognising the exceptional achievements of students from Bedford College, Shuttleworth College, and The Bedford Sixth Form.

The Awards are more than just recognition for the winners but a celebration of all students’ hard work and ambition to build brighter futures. The event brought together students, staff, families, and supporters to acknowledge the talent, determination, and progress made throughout the academic year.

Honours presented on the night included the prestigious Student of the Year Awards and Outstanding Student of the Year, highlighting students who have gone above and beyond in their studies, personal growth, and contributions to college life. From academic excellence and personal development to overcoming challenges and inspiring others, the evening was a tribute to the spirit and success of further education.

Karen Campbell, Principal of Bedford and Shuttleworth Colleges said: “It’s a real pleasure to celebrate our Student Awards, recognising the hard work, resilience, and ambition of our incredible learners. These achievements wouldn’t be possible without the support of families, staff, local employers, and our wider community. Together, we’re helping students build brighter, more confident futures and we’re proud to be part of that journey.”

FE Student awards 2025

2025 FE Student Award Winners –

STUDENT OF THE YEAR AWARDS -

A-LEVELS (CULTURAL STUDIES) - Maria Akomian Asuo

A-LEVELS (LANGUAGES & CREATIVE INDUSTRIES) - Jack Myers

A-LEVELS (LIFE & HEALTH SCIENCES) - Beth Rodden

A-LEVELS (MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES) - Sarah Rutka

ACCOUNTING - Kashef Khan

ADULT ENGLISH & MATHEMATICS - Izabela Komendzinska

ANIMAL SCIENCES - Chiara Fiore

ART & DESIGN - Kyte Wibaut

BUSINESS - Cienna Booth

CARE & CHILDCARE (EARLY YEARS) - Steph Brown

COMPUTING/IT - Luke White

ELECTRICAL - Kyle Ward

ENGINEERING - Tallia Mitchell

EQUINE - Ella Moore

ESOL - Aland Hamid

GCSE ENGLISH - Nicola Konopka and Jakub Richards

GCSE MATHEMATICS - Erin Jameson and Bobbi Douglas

HAIR & BEAUTY - Luisa Martinez

HEALTH & SOCIAL - Ineida Zaludaite

LAND & THE ENVIRONMENT - Kacie Mitchell

MANNERS AWARD FOR MEDIA - Cassidy Price

MOTOR VEHICLE - James Carass

MUSIC - Chloe Wall

OUTDOOR EDUCATION - Niamh Fielding

PATHWAYS - Matthew Borowski

PERFORMING ARTS - Megan Rogerson

PLUMBING Mohammad - Agha Ali Zadah

SCIENCE - Mohammad Hashaam Ayub

SPORT - Niamh McLoughlin

THE KING’S TRUST - Harry Ruberto

THE LEARNING CENTRE - Peter Goldsmith

TRAVEL & TOURISM - Maidah Zaman

UNIFORMED PUBLIC SERVICES - Holly Jane Williams

OUTSTANDING STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

CITIZENSHIP AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Lilly-Sue Geraghty

COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE – Kashef Khan

COLLEGE AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Sireen Iddir

LEADERSHIP AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Dylan Tomlin

OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD BEDFORD COLLEGE – Steph Brown

OUTSTANDING ADVANCEMENT AWARD THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM – Ella Parisi

TEAM PLAYER OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE - Ineida Zaludaite

STUDENT OF THE YEAR BEDFORD COLLEGE – Kashef Khan

STUDENT OF THE YEAR THE BEDFORD SIXTH FORM - Jack Myers

To find out more about the courses on offer across Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire with The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/