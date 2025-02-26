CAT Driver Training’s charity Pot Smash raises £1,260 for The Stars Appeal Neonatal Unit

CAT Driver Training, the UK’s leading dynamic driver development provider, is delighted to announce the results of its annual Charity Smiles Pot Smash. This year, the initiative raised £1,260 for The Stars Appeal at Salisbury District Hospital, with funds earmarked to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) life-saving work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Pot Smash initiative is a cornerstone of CAT’s giving back commitment. For every client photo taken during the year, CAT donates £5 to the charity pot. Many clients also choose to add their own contributions. In December the total amount is revealed during a live Pot Smash event on Facebook, then a participating client is selected at random to choose the benefitting charity.

On 20 December Esme Evans was picked from the client raffle bowl. Her chosen charity: The Stars Appeal for its personal impact saving her life. Esme shared:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was born, I spent 10 critical days under the dedicated care of the staff at Salisbury Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Their expertise, compassion, and life-saving equipment saved my life, and I wouldn’t be here today without them. It’s an honour to donate £1,260 to the Stars Appeal, supporting their vital work in saving and nurturing the most fragile lives every single day.”

CAT's Charity Pot Smash Donations

On the same day, the Book Sales Pot was also smashed to reveal the 2024 proceeds. Your Track Day Guide and How to Start Racing raised a further £1,009.95 for Mission Motorsport, a charity dedicated to helping wounded, injured, and sick service personnel rebuild their lives through motorsport.

Rachel Tilly, Neonatal Nurse, shared:

“I want to take this opportunity on behalf of myself and my colleagues on the Neonatal Unit to say a big thank you to CAT Driver Training for their very kind donation of £1,260. With donations like this Stars Appeal are able to fund state-of-the-art equipment so we can provide the very best care to babies who are critically ill on the Neonatal Unit. Thanks to your support parents are also able to stay by their baby’s side in the Stars Appeal’s family accommodation whether that is for days or weeks, they can be treated to aromatherapy sessions and live music on the ward and have access to Stars Appeal Wi-Fi.”

CAT Driver Training Director Jo Hoad remarked:

Neonatal Unit

“Giving back is a cornerstone of our ethos at CAT Driver Training. Through the Charity Smiles Pot Smash, our clients and team enjoy our shared goal: add much needed support to causes with personal connections. We are proud to support The Stars Appeal and Mission Motorsport this year, and we thank our clients for their enthusiasm and generosity of spirit to make this possible.”

James Cameron, Chief Executive of Mission Motorsport says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mission Motorsport, the Forces motorsport charity, look after those who are leaving the services, particularly those who are wounded, injured, sick or struggling. We run a recovery support programme thanks to the help of supporters such as CAT Driver Training. Jo and Colin do amazing work raising money for the charity throughout the year. We’re incredibly grateful to CAT, their customers and all of those who purchased the books about track day preparation and learning how to get into racing.”

CAT Driver Training is widely regarded as the leader in dynamic driving development, offering bespoke training for consistency, car control, confidence, and road safety for enthusiasts, professionals, and industry clients alike. With a team of highly skilled instructors, training is delivered on the proving ground, road and track.

Since 2019, CAT Driver Training’s charitable initiatives have raised £15,588.41, making a lasting difference to communities and lives.

Stay updated on CAT Driver Training’s charity efforts and innovative services by following their social media channels or visiting catdrivertraining.co.uk.