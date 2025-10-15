Cat crisis: Help RSPCA Bedfordshire South Branch this Adoptober

The RSPCA is urging people across Bedfordshire to consider adopting a rescue cat, amid an all-time high in numbers of moggies in the charity’s care.

New data unveiled during the RSPCA’s Adoptober rehoming drive reveals that the number of cats being cared for and waiting for homes - just in the charity’s fourteen national centres - has more than doubled from some 800 in 2020 to around 1,700 this summer*. Whilst there are thousands more being cared for by the RSPCA's dedicated branches network across England and Wales.

At RSPCA Bedfordshire South Branch there are many cats waiting for their forever homes right now - including the wonderful cats Ozzy and Sharon (who are looking for a home together) and Gomez and Midnight.

RSPCA records also showed cats are now waiting more than a week longer to find a new home - 40 days on average, a rise from 32.5 days in September last year (23% increase).

Although RSPCA centres and branches across England and Wales rehome more cats than any other animal - more than 17,000 last year or about two every single hour - there are still record numbers of cats in the charity’s care.

The rise in numbers is partly due to several recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases which have led to high numbers of catS being taken into the RSPCA’s care.

RSPCA cat welfare specialist, Alice Potter said: “We have an astonishing number of cats in our care who are looking for a new home. Many have come from recent large-scale cruelty and neglect cases.

“We’re experiencing an unprecedented rehoming crisis, with centres so full they are unable to accept any more cats - so most of the incoming animals are having to be placed in private catteries until spaces become free in our own rehoming centres.

“Despite the best efforts of those who care for them, life in a cattery can be stressful for cats so by finding them loving homes as quickly as possible we can also free up space for other cats who need our help.

“This month’s Adoptober rehoming campaign is encouraging more people to consider adopting one of the lonely cats featured on our Findapet website who are looking for a forever home.”

Ozzy & Sharon, Gomez, Midnight - RSPCA Bedfordshire South Branch

Fosterer and Branch Chair Jo Byrne said: “This Adoptober, we’re hoping to find forever homes for four of their very special cats who’ve all had a tough start but still have hearts full of love to give.

“Brother and sister Ozzy and Sharon have been through everything together. When their owner sadly became homeless, Ozzy and Sharon lived in a car for a while before finally finding safety with the branch.

“Despite all they’ve been through, they’re both incredibly affectionate, gentle, and full of love,” said Jo. “Sharon has a gorgeous brown coat, while Ozzy is her loyal shadow — these two truly are a bonded pair who must stay together. We know it’s a big ask to adopt two cats, but trust us - with these two, your heart (and home) will be twice as full.”

Gomez and Midnight came from the same multi-cat household and are looking for forever homes separately where they can shine as individuals!

Jo said: “Gomez is full of personality and playfulness; he’s the kind of cat who’ll grab your attention and keep you laughing.

“Midnight, on the other hand, is a gentle, calm soul who just wants a quiet corner and a caring human to love her. Both deserve the fresh start they’ve been waiting for.”

If you are interested in Ozzy and Sharon or Gomez and Midnight please get in touch with the branch or you can email [email protected].

Alice added: “There’s a cat for everyone: cute kittens, marvellous moggies, fireside felines and outdoor adventurers, we’ve got every kind of cat waiting for another chance at happiness.

“We always encourage prospective pet owners to look beyond appearance, breed and colour and instead look for a personality that matches you and your lifestyle. However, we also have purebred and pedigree cats coming into our care - so even those who have a particular breed or type in mind may find their perfect partner, without fueling problematic commercial breeding.

“We’d urge anyone ready and able to adopt a rescue animal to fill in a ‘perfect match’ form with your local RSPCA centre or branch and they’ll let you know when an animal who matches you comes into their care.”

The RSPCA pet cost calculator can help you prepare. It’s also important to consider pet insurance to protect against unexpected costs.

More information about cats and other animals available for adoption can be found on the RSPCA’s ‘Findapet’ webpage.

*This figure relates to cats in care of the national RSPCA and does not include those in the care of our network of 140-branches which independently run charities under the RSPCA family.

We dedicate every October to raising awareness of the amazing animals who are looking for homes in RSPCA centres and branches, after being rescued from heartbreaking cruelty and neglect. Each one is unique, special and deserves to feel the joy of being in a loving home.