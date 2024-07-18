Castle Newnham bids farewell to longstanding principal
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ruth’s career began as a French Teacher which led her to many leadership and advisory roles within the education sector across the country.
"Ruth’s impact on Castle Newnham cannot be overstated," said Tom Barwood, Chair of the Governors. "Her vision and unwavering dedication have propelled the school to new heights. From the early days of federation between the two previous schools Castle Lower and Newnham Middle to fostering a strong sense of community and togetherness, Ruth leaves an indelible mark on the families, staff and pupils."
"It has been an absolute privilege to lead Castle Newnham for the past decade," said Ruth. "I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together as a school community. The dedication of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, and the unwavering support and warmth of our families have been the recipe of our success."
While Ruth’s retirement marks the end of an era, it also heralds an exciting next chapter for Castle Newnham as the school formally joins the Bedfordshire Schools Trust (BEST) in September. The school will be jointly led by current Headteachers’ Kat Edwards and Sara Levesley.
The entire Castle Newnham community extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ruth for her exceptional leadership and wishes her all the best in her well-deserved retirement.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.