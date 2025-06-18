Caring school student Leo makes a difference at Bedford care home

Caring school pupil Leo Graves is a step ahead in his career ambition thanks to residents at an Ampthill care home.

The 15-year-old Wootton Upper School student completed work experience at Richmond Manor Care Home, Dunstable Street, helping him build vital skills for the future.

Leo now wants to pursue a career working with people.

During his time at the luxury care home, Leo was able to take part in a variety of activities, including keep fit classes as well as joining a trip out to Stockwood Park, Luton.

John Mayhead with Leo Graves at Richmond Manor Care Home

Leo was thrilled with the chance to work at the home and cannot wait to return for more experience.

He said: "I've had a great time and learnt a lot. I would like to return and do some more work."

During his work experience, Leo also spent time researching dementia and was able to talk to some residents about their experience of living with it.

Richmond Manor resident John Mayhead, aged 93, pictured, said: “He was an amenable boy, and I was happy to spend time with him.”

Fellow resident Daphne Wheaton, aged 84, spent time doing puzzles with Leo.

She added: "Leo was always very helpful; he couldn't do enough for me. He was an extremely pleasant and helpful young man."

Fellow resident Patricia Moore, aged 89, said: "Leo always had a smile on his face, was engaging and looked like he wanted to be here."

Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: "Everyone benefited from having Leo here. Every day he brought a new energy into the home, and he got on so well with our residents.

"Leo had a lot of empathy for the residents. He was also very interested in what they did before they came here and the lives they have led.

"The link with our local young people and schools is so important, and we all have something to learn from one another.

"It's so nice to hear that Leo wants to work with people when he eventually finishes his education."