Canoe club members help clean up River Ouse near Bedford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of canoeists spent a morning removing plastic pollution and junk from the River Ouse.

The environmental enthusiasts from Baldock and District Canoe Club paddled from Priory Country Park near Cardington and headed along the River Ouse towards Bedford, collecting litter along the way as part of Paddle UK's Big Paddle Clean up.

In a variety of craft from open canoes to kayaks, the aim was to remove as much litter as they could, before it travelled downstream and out towards the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The volunteers removed over two large sacks full of plastic pollution, with the usual suspects including plastic water bottles, plastic bags, drinks cans and fast-food packaging, along with some rather unusual items including a shoe and a fire extinguisher!

Members with some of the litter collected

Club chairman Martin Home said: “It was great to be involved in something that will not only make a difference to our local wildlife, but will also make the rivers more pleasant for our local community.”

River clean ups are vital to the health of our rivers. They help to stop plastics and other junk journeying along our rivers and reaching our oceans causing untold damage. The plastic does not biodegrade, instead it breaks down into smaller pieces which stay in our environment forever and at this stage it becomes impossible to remove. Fish and other creatures then mistake the plastic particles for food, eat it; plastic is then in our food chain. The impact on human health is unknown. Birds and other wildlife can also become entangled often leading to death.

Chantelle Grundy, Access and Environment Officer at Paddle UK, said: “The paddle cleanup highlights the amazing work paddlers do on a regular basis to deal to help with this environmental crisis. It supports our vision for fair, shared and sustainable open access on water, as well as our commitment to protecting the environment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddle UK launched its Access and Environment Charter, Clear Access, Clear Waters, in 2018 championing the case for fair shared sustainable open access to inland waterways. As part of the Clear Access, Clear Waters campaign, Paddle UK is pledging to continue to protect and improve the health of our rivers, addressing plastic in our waterways and highlighting the positive impact accessing our waterways can have for the environment.