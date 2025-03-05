Bedford’s popular Junior Aquathlon, a fun and challenging event for budding athletes, returns on Sunday, March 30.

The competition, open to children aged eight to16, will take place at Robinson Pool and Bedford Park courtesy of the Bedford Borough Sports Development team.

The Junior Aquathlon is the perfect opportunity for children to participate in a continuous swim-run event, with distances tailored to their age group. It will also offer the opportunity for competitors to test their skills in a friendly and inclusive environment.

Councillor Sarah Gallagher, Portfolio Holder for Customer Experience, Leisure and Culture, said: “The Junior Aquathlon is a fantastic way to encourage children to get active, develop their skills, and have a great time. We saw some incredible performances at the last event, and we’re excited to welcome even more young athletes in March.”

Event Details are as follows:

> Age groups: Years 3-11 (participants must be 8 years old by Sunday, March 30

> Distances: Varied based on age group, ranging from 66m swim and 600m run

(Year 3) to 400m swim and 2.8km run (Years 10 and 11)

> Start times: Staggered starts to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all

> Entry fee: £9 per child

> Location: Robinson Pool and Bedford Park

Every participant will receive a medal, with trophies awarded to the top three finishers, for both boys and girls, in each age group.

The event offers young athletes the opportunity to participate in a rewarding event.

Feedback from participants at previous events, include: “I just wanted to thank you for yesterday’s Aquathlon. It was my daughter’s first time and she thoroughly enjoyed it. It was lovely to see that anyone can do it no matter their level of running or swimming.”

“Thank you for the brilliant event. I can say completely honestly that my son said it was his favourite event so far…I thought it was very well organised with a smooth running schedule and clear information beforehand.”

“My daughter had never ever done anything like this before but they made her feel chill and encouraged everyone to do their best and don’t stress.”

Spaces are limited, so register your child and get further details here.

Entries close at 5pm on Tuesday, March 18; no entries will be accepted on the day.