Call to scrap tourist tax proposals amid fears for UK holiday industry

Back British Holidays

A national campaign is urging councils to rethink plans for so-called "tourist taxes," warning the move could reduce visitor numbers and harm local economies – including areas like Bedfordshire that benefit from domestic tourism.

The Back British Holidays campaign says that newly analysed UK research shows 21% of people would cancel overnight trips entirely if a tourist tax were introduced in their chosen destination. A further 21% would still visit, but cut back on spending while there.

Several UK local authorities are considering introducing a tourist levy to raise funds, but critics argue this could hurt hospitality businesses, especially during a cost-of-living squeeze.

“Tourist taxes might seem like a small extra charge – but they could have a big impact,” said Daniel Atwood, spokesperson for the campaign. “Local economies depend on visitor spending, and these taxes risk pushing tourists away or reducing how much they spend. It’s the wrong move at the wrong time.”

The group has also released a report forecasting a 32% drop in domestic holidays and is calling on the Government to step in with support for the UK’s tourism sector. A petition has also been launched to stop the spread of tourist tax proposals and encourage more investment in home-grown holidays.

More details and a copy of the full report are available at: www.backbritishholidays.co.uk