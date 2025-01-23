Cadent Foundation and Citizens Advice extend partnership with £2m funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Critical energy advice and financial hardship support to be introduced across more deprived areas of UK towns and cities, including in Bedford.

The Cadent Foundation has today announced an important extension to its long-term partnership with Citizens Advice. A further £2 million funding boost will be used to extend a successful pilot initiative which saw the introduction of vital energy and financial hardship advice in some of the most deprived communities in the UK.

So far, over 2,000 people have been supported via dedicated and expert case workers, with financial gains to families exceeding £2.6 million. The majority of the savings achieved were through better bill management and income maximisation advice, as well as making people aware of their additional benefit entitlements, which is often confusing to navigate for people living in the most vulnerable situations.

The overwhelming success of the pilot, which demonstrated a significant positive impact on the lives of those struggling with rising living costs, has led to this project extension which aims to tackle fuel poverty in the long-term. The additional funding – which will support both guidance and practical interventions, such as energy efficiency measures – will be instrumental in enhancing the capacity of Citizens Advice to deliver these essential services. The programme aims to reach thousands more living in vulnerable situations across the UK, providing people with the tools and resources necessary to achieve financial stability and energy efficiency. The collaborative programme will now extend to a further nine locations, including in Bedford, taking the total locations running the scheme to 17.

Julia Dwyer, Director of Cadent Foundation

Richard Yorke, Director of Income at Citizens Advice, said: "Projects like this, which support households to access financial support and in turn address fuel poverty, are needed now more than ever, so we’re delighted Cadent Foundation has decided to extend this partnership.

"Through the pilot, we've seen how dedicated energy caseworkers, who can provide a single point of contact for people, produce invaluable results

"More than half of the people our caseworkers supported said they felt ‘less stressed or anxious’ after using the service. They said they came away with a better understanding of energy efficiency and, crucially, reported the advice they received helped them to keep their home much warmer.”

The partnership enables Citizens Advice to offer tailored support to individuals and families, ensuring they can access the help they need to manage energy bills and maximise their incomes. With energy costs not expected to significantly reduce this winter and continuing to place additional worry on families, this initiative is crucial to addressing fuel poverty and improving the quality of life for those in need.

Bedford locals set to benefit from partnership

Julia Dwyer, Director of the Cadent Foundation, added: "With the increase in the Price Cap in October, as well as the loss of the Fuel Allowance for some pensioners, this winter is already set to be challenging for millions, which is why being able to extend our support for vital initiatives like this, is key. We’re delighted to continue our support of Citizens Advice to extend this programme and the insight and learnings we’ve generated, as well as the success of the pilot phase, showed us just how important this targeted support is for those with complex cases. By expanding to 17 locations, we can help even more people navigate these challenging times and continue to learn how best to support people living in vulnerable communities."

The expanded initiative will focus on providing comprehensive assistance with energy bills, income maximisation and making homes more energy efficient:

Energy Bill Assistance : Providing advice and support to help individuals manage their energy bills, including access to grants and discounts.

: Providing advice and support to help individuals manage their energy bills, including access to grants and discounts. Income Maximisation : Helping people to identify and claim all the benefits and financial support they are entitled to, ensuring they receive the maximum possible income.

: Helping people to identify and claim all the benefits and financial support they are entitled to, ensuring they receive the maximum possible income. Energy efficiency: Implementing measures to reduce energy consumption and costs, thereby making it easier for people to keep their home warm and safe.