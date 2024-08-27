Bus drivers set to show skills in National Final of Bus Driver of the Year competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator’s two representatives for the national Bus Driver of the Year competition are getting set to head to Blackpool for the National Final on Sunday, September 1.

Allison Clarke and Niall James will represent Stagecoach East after outstanding performances at the regional heats in July. They have been working on their skills ever since, and have been required to maintain an exemplary driving record.

Stagecoach East’s two contestants will be put through their paces along with 98 other Bus Driver of the Year competitors. The competition consists of a grueling series of tests including a theory examination and an on-road driving course incorporating precision driving manoeuvres along a specially registered bus route called Middle Walk, which runs along the beautiful Blackpool coastline

Ian de Chastelain, Head of Training at Stagecoach East, who oversaw regional heats in July, said: “I am so proud that Allison and Niall will be representing us, they are both excellent driving professionals.

Allison Clarke and Niall James (centre left and right).

"They both showcase our outstanding driving standards and company values and so – although the competition will be of the very highest standard – I am sure that they will acquit themselves very well.

“The pressure will always be intense when you are performing difficult and challenging driving manoeuvres with little margin for error under the full glare of the judges. Allison and Niall are used to working in a culture at Stagecoach East where the safety of our customers and of other road users is our number one priority.

"This culture shows not only in the quality of Allison and Niall’s professional bus driving, it will also give them a natural competitive edge in Blackpool at the Final.

“The very best of luck to Niall and Allison, I know that you will represent Stagecoach East with pride and distinction!"