Burton Smith Plumbing and Heating sponsors Silsoe Lower School’s football tournament
With more than 40 teams and around 450 young players, the annual football tournament will take place on Saturday 8th June and is open to students aged from six to nine.
The day is filled with excitement as more than 90 matches are played in front of an expected 1000 spectators, showcasing the budding talents of children from Silsoe and surrounding areas including Ampthill, Flitwick, Maulden, Clophill, Westoning, Greenfield, Barton Le Clay, Harlington, Wixams, and Bromham.
This event is the primary fundraiser for the school's football club, providing essential support for team kits, training equipment, insurance, and pitch hire. The funds raised help keep player subscription costs to a minimum, approximately one-third of what other local clubs charge, making football accessible to more youngsters in the community.
Burton Smith Plumbing & Heating, which is based in Silsoe and is this year marking its seventh year in business, has experienced rapid growth since it was formed in 2017 on the back of securing several contracts with home insurance providers and a larger domestic property client base attracted by its 24-hour emergency call out and planned maintenance service.
Serving predominantly the South East and Central England regions, as well as the Midlands and North West, it has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords, commercial facilities management providers to commercial buildings and insurance companies.
Toby Burton, founder and managing director of Burton Smith Plumbing & Heating, said: "We are thrilled to sponsor Silsoe Lower School’s annual football tournament. We look forward to seeing the talent and teamwork on display and are proud to contribute to an event that brings joy and excitement to our community.
“It’s also gratifying to promote the physical and mental benefits that sports like football have on our young people”.
Sarah Boyle, Head Teacher at Silsoe Lower School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the generous sponsorship from Burton Smith Plumbing & Heating. Their support is invaluable in making this event a success and ensuring that our students have the resources they need to enjoy and excel in football. We look forward to a fantastic day of sportsmanship and community spirit."