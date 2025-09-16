Burton Smith Heating and Plumbing takes inspiration from 1971 to sponsor Luton Town Ladies U14s

Coach Dan Hazel and assistant coach Marc Hilton with members of Luton Town Ladies U14 Excelsiors in their new kit

Bedfordshire-based Burton Smith Heating and Plumbing is helping support the next generation of female footballing talent through its sponsorship of Luton Town Ladies U14 Excelsiors - partly inspired by events that took place back in 1971!

It has funded brand-new kits for the 15-strong squad, giving the girls a fresh start to the season while also replacing last season’s strips that several players were starting to outgrow.

The Excelsiors compete in Division 2 of the Hertfordshire Girls Football Partnership League (HGFPL) under the guidance of coach Dan Hazel, supported by assistant coach Marc Hilton. Combining long-term club members with new recruits, the team plays a key role in Luton Town Ladies’ thriving grassroots system, which offers a clear pathway from youth football through to the senior women’s side.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of the Silsoe-headquartered business said his decision to sponsor the squad was inspired both by the growing popularity of the women’s game and by the village’s historic connection to it.

In 1971, teenager Chris Lockwood, from Silsoe, together with Gill Sayell from Milton Keynes, played in front of 90,000 fans in Mexico City as part of the so-called ‘Lost Lionesses’ at the unofficial Women’s World Cup. On their return, the pair were banned by the Women’s FA, which was still in the process of creating an official England team.

Toby Burton said: “It’s fantastic to see women’s football thriving today, especially when you remember the barriers faced by players like Chris more than 50 years ago. As a Silsoe-based business, we’re proud to contribute to that legacy by helping the next generation of girls follow their passion for the game.

“Although Burton Smith has grown into a national business, our roots remain firmly in Bedfordshire, and we’re delighted to support opportunities for young players in our community.”

Excelsiors coach Dan Hazel added: “We’re extremely grateful for the support from Burton Smith Heating and Plumbing. Backing from local businesses is vital in helping us manage rising costs and keep football accessible to everyone. The girls wear the Luton Town badge with pride, and this new kit will give them a real lift. With interest in the game continuing to grow, this sponsorship also helps us to expand and welcome more players into the club.”