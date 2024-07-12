Brothers who fundraised for their dad confirmed as finalists in GoCardless JustGiving Awards
Jake, nine, and Logan Croarkin, seven, came up with the idea to run 100km in 31 days after learning their dad, Luke, had been diagnosed with leukaemia for the third time.
The sponsored race captured the attention of friends, family and strangers, with the brothers, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, surpassing their fundraising target 10 times over for Leukaemia UK.
Jake and Logan’s dad was able to see them complete the challenge, however he sadly passed away surrounded by his loved ones just a few weeks later.
As well as making their dad proud by raising much-needed funds for charity - Jake and Logan have been shortlisted as finalists in the Young Fundraiser category for this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards.
Mum, Kirsty, said: “It’s been an incredibly difficult six months for our entire family, especially the boys. Not long after learning about their dad’s illness, they came up with the idea of raising money for charity to help other people struggling with leukaemia – the idea actually came about as we watched Family Fortunes together.
“We set a target of £1,000 and the boys absolutely smashed it, raising nearly £10,000 – and the donations are still coming in. Luke was so proud of the boys and, likewise, we’re so proud of him. He’d be thrilled to hear the boys’ efforts were being recognised by JustGiving.”
Jake and Logan will be joined by 20 other finalists at this year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards on 18 September.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of judges including professional strictly dancer Amy Dowden, broadcaster Adele Roberts, TV personality Jake Quickenden, paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, TV presenter Sunetra Sarker and returning judge, radio presenter Rickie Haywood-Williams.
They were also joined by JustGiving president, Pascale Harvie, and managing director at headline sponsor GoCardless, Pat Phelan.
Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving said: “We have been so moved by Jake and Logan’s story.
“Despite the devastating news of their dad’s diagnosis, it was truly remarkable to see them bravely come together to help support other families affected by Leukaemia.
“What they have each achieved is nothing short of amazing and we cannot wait to celebrate them and all of our incredible finalists at what will be our twelfth award ceremony."
Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless said: "I'm so pleased to see Jake and Logan recognised as finalists in this year's GoCardless JustGiving Awards. I was blown away by their dedication to fundraise for life-changing leukaemia research, and I'm glad that we're able to shine a light on their efforts."
The GoCardless JustGiving Awards are taking place on 18 September at the London Roundhouse in Camden, London, where this year’s winners will be announced. To cast your vote, click here.
