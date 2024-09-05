Breaking barriers: Mark O'Brien becomes triple Guinness World record holder amid MND battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

55-Year-old achieves remarkable feat, setting two world records in swim challenges across two countries in one day

Mark O'Brien, 55, originally from London and now residing in Slip End, Bedfordshire, has achieved an extraordinary milestone, becoming a triple Guinness World Record holder. On September 1, 2024, Mark completed two swim sprint challenges in one day, setting new records by a person with Motor Neurone Disease (ALS) across two different countries. Mark, who holds dual citizenship in the UK and Ireland, has now cemented his name in the record books for his incredible achievements.

This recent success follows Mark's previous record-breaking feat, where he set the Guinness World Record for the longest non-stop, unaided open water swim by a person with MND, covering an impressive 6.8 miles (11 km) the previous year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diagnosed with MND in March 2022, Mark has been inspired by the determination of figures like Rob Burrow and Alex Gibson to raise awareness and drive funding for MND charities. His latest accomplishments underline his mission to make a significant impact with the time he has left, exemplifying an unyielding spirit to continue his fight against MND despite his worsening condition.

Mark O'Brien World Record Attempt Inspire Luton Sports Village

Sharon King, Senior Regional Fundraiser for the MND Association (UK), expressed her admiration for Mark's achievements: "We are incredibly proud to support Mark and remain in awe of his resilience and dedication in the face of such formidable challenges. His efforts in raising awareness and funds are nothing short of inspiring, showcasing the relentless spirit needed to combat MND. Mark's achievements are truly remarkable, and we are profoundly grateful for his support."

Mark's first record-setting swim took place at Inspire Luton Sports Village, where he completed the 50m Freestyle in 36.10 seconds, surpassing the previous record time of 38.92 seconds. Later that day, he flew to Dublin and, at the National Aquatic Centre, set another record in the 100m Freestyle with a time of 1 minute 29.12, beating the previous record of 1 minute 39.88 seconds.

Reflecting on his journey, O'Brien stated, "Living with MND, a terminal illness that affects the brain, muscles, and nerves, leading to respiratory failure, has presented immense challenges. But with the support of my family, friends, and the MND associations in the UK and Ireland, as well as the charity Challenging MND, I’ve found strength in my darkest moments. Beyond fundraising, my mission is to shed light on the mental health impact of terminal illness and the positive effects of challenging oneself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All funds raised through Mark’s record-breaking swims will be equally distributed among The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA), The UK Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), and Challenging MND. Donations are still welcome through his GiveWheel fundraising page.

Mark added, “The training for these records was vastly different from my long-distance swim preparation. I underestimated the respiratory challenges, but with the guidance of my three coaches, I was quietly confident about breaking these records."

Liane Iles, CEO of Challenging MND, praised Mark’s accomplishment, saying, "Mark’s determination is a powerful testament to the human spirit. His journey has the potential to make a significant impact in the fight against MND, and we encourage everyone to support his incredible achievements."

Mark O’Brien hopes his record-breaking feats will inspire his children and others to believe that, even when life seems insurmountable, perseverance can turn the impossible into the possible.