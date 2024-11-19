Boozy birthday tribute at mystery gravestone in Ampthill

A freshly-poured 70th birthday pint of Guinness has appeared at a mysterious memorial in Ampthill to a man nobody has ever heard of.

It was placed next to a 2ft high stone which is inscribed “Here Lies the Greatest Coursing Man of All Time, The John Davis”.

Two unopened cans of the Irish stout and flowers were also left nearby on the outskirts of the town.

Carved on the memorial is picture of a lurcher-type dog chasing a hare is carved on the stone along with the words: “Lived for the Land & Died on the Land.”

Cheers ... the Guinness tribute to the mysterious John DavisCheers ... the Guinness tribute to the mysterious John Davis
It says Davis was born on November 14, 1954, while he died on October 22, 2021, and describes him as the “Loving Brother of Alf, Bob, Jim & Ruby”.

But nobody has a clue who any of them are or why the memorial was placed by the boundary of a field in Bedford Street two years ago.

Both Ampthill Town Council and Central Bedfordshire Council deny any knowledge of Davis and insist they did not approve a grave or a memorial there.

Bouquets of flowers are regularly placed by the stone, along with birthday, Christmas and Father’s Day cards.

Flowers laid by the mysterious tombstone at the side of Ampthill Great ParkFlowers laid by the mysterious tombstone at the side of Ampthill Great Park
And hanging on a nearby fence is a kiddies’ cuddly toy bear called Little Singing Alfie.

Resident Charlie Garth, 75, said: “Nobody has ever heard of John Davis or knows what happened to him. Occasionally I spot a hare while out for my daily constitutional walk, and author Kit Williams once buried a golden one in the park.

“But I’ve never seen anybody hare-coursing. Perhaps the people involved come from Flitwick.”

Richard Hammond, landlord of the nearby Queen’s Head pub, said: “I know most people in the town but I’ve never heard of John Davis, God rest his soul.

“Hare-coursing is not the sort of thing my customers, the lovely genteel folk of Ampthill, would do.”

