Blind teen Zac joins forces with special needs PT raising £4,000 for charity

Just 12 months after winning a life changing battle to secure a specialist education, blind teen Zac Hollinshead, 15, says thank you to the charities and his special needs personal trainers at Barnes Rose PT that have helped give him a future.

2 years ago, Zac who lives in the Bedfordshire town of Flitwick became unable to engage in education. Blind, autistic and with physical barriers to exercise, Zac was in crisis. Bedfordshire based Barnes Rose PT offered Zac a lifeline to get him out of the house and help him see a future was worth fighting for. Slowly but surely Barnes Rose worked with Zac to build his physical strength and self-esteem.

Alongside dedicated charities for Visual Impairment, LOOK UK and The CVI Society (CVI - Cerebral Visual Impairment), this incredible team took Zac and his family under their wing and now he’s saying thank you!

On the 1st June, Zac championed a fundraiser with Barnes Rose – a coast to coast challenge comprising of 157km on static equipment at Barnes Rose specialist gym in Stagsden. With help from Barnes Rose supporters, friends and family the challenge was completed in just 3 hours 22 minutes and 30 seconds! Raising just over £4,000. Funds have paid for a defibrillator for Barnes Rose specialist gym and £1,150 to each of Zac’s favourite charities.

Zac's Coast to Coast Challenge

Prior to joining Barnes Rose Zac could not pedal a static bike or the strength to use a rowing machine or ski machine. 2 years of working with Barnes Rose, and now settled in his specialist school for the blind, New College Worcester, Zac is smashing life, and physically and mentally strong for the first time in his life.

Zac said “I really wanted to raise some money for Barnes Rose and my 2 favourite charities who have been there for me these past years when life has been very difficult. Being blind is hard, and I just felt like giving up on life. Barnes Rose have helped me do things I never thought possible, and my VI charities have been incredible giving me a mentor and helping to teaching me braille. I’m so proud to have helped raise over £4,000 for these amazing causes”

Zac was recently able to present his funds during Celebration Day at his specialist school, New College Worcester, where his school celebrated his fantastic achievement.

Rachel Perks, Principal of NCW said: “We are so proud of Zac here at NCW for his brilliant fundraising effort and we were delighted for him to present cheques to Look-UK and the CVI Society at our recent Celebration Day at school. We work very closely with both these organisations in our day to day work educating young people a vision impairment and they are very worthy causes. Well done Zac!”

Barnes Rose, founders and specialist Personal Trainers Harrison and Laura Barnes set up a dedicated gym to help individuals with additional needs access exercise, with a special interest in autism, ADHD and a wide range of disabilities. Now an approved alternative provision for Central Bedfordshire families, Barnes Rose is going from strength to strength and making a big difference to the lives of their clients.

Harrison Barnes said “ A massive thank you to Zac for helping us obtain a defibrillator for our gym. Seeing Zac’s progress both in and out of the gym has been inspiring and we are really pleased that his PT sessions with us have been a big part of that!”

Janet Harwood, Chair of Trustees for The CVI Society said “ Zac’s donation will make a huge difference to us and will enable us to continue supporting people with CVI with direct support, advocacy and training. The CVI Society is run entirely by volunteers so any funds donated go directly to supporting people like Zac”

Charlotte Carson, LOOK UK CEO said “We are immensely grateful to Zac and everyone who supported his amazing fundraising achievement for LOOK UK. The LOOK mentor project relies on essential fundraising to operate. Our incredible team of over 150 volunteer mentors supports over 150 mentees, providing critical peer support with the help of a small, dedicated staff. But we can only keep these transformational projects operational through fundraising endeavours like Zac's.