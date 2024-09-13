Blakelands Lodge invites community to Dementia Café in conjunction with World Alzheimer’s Month
Blakelands Lodge’s Dementia Café runs on the last Tuesday of each month, and offers support to those living with, or caring for someone with, dementia.
Guests can join residents in the home’s vintage tearoom for hot drinks and delicious homemade cake, and share their experiences with likeminded people.
Jo Hill from the Alzheimer’s Society said, ‘The Alzheimer’s Society are supporting the Blakelands Dementia Café to ensure people with Dementia and their carers can access support services that are available to them.
The Alzheimer’s Society has lots of information to help you understand more about dementia and find support. Call us on 0333 150 3456 to get personalised information, support and advice.’
James Eeles-Feeney, the Home Manager at Blakelands Lodge, added, ‘We are delighted to be able to offer this invaluable service in conjunction with Marston Forest Healthcare and the Alzheimer’s Society.
‘The Dementia Café has become a great hub for people affected by dementia, to meet up and gain some valuable insight and support, and ask any questions they may have.’
