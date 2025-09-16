Blakelands Lodge Care Home celebrates Annual Summer Fayre

The event featured live music from Andy Stewart, a variety of stalls, homemade cakes, refreshments, games, a raffle, and a special cuddle corner with Animal Edge, creating a warm and festive atmosphere for all ages. Admission was free, encouraging families from across the area to join in the fun.

The Summer Fayre is one of several seasonal activities hosted at Blakelands Lodge, as the home continues to embrace a busy and vibrant summer. With autumn approaching, the team is already planning events to celebrate the end of summer and welcome the cooler months, including the upcoming Harvest Festival, ensuring residents continue to enjoy meaningful and engaging experiences throughout the year.

James Eeles-Feeney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home said: “We had a wonderful time and were completely overwhelmed by the support from our families, friends, and local community. A huge thank you to all our beautiful stallholders, Animal Edge, Andy Stewart, and our fantastic team for making the day so special for our residents.”

Blakelands Lodge Care Home in Marston Moretaine offers 24-hour residential and residential dementia care and is part of the HC-One family, which includes over 280 kind and cosy care homes across the UK.

1 . Contributed Guests at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s Summer Fayre event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Tombola at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s Summer Fayre event Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed The team at HC-One’s Blakelands Lodge Care Home’s Summer Fayre event serving a selection of cake Photo: Submitted Photo Sales