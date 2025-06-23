Black Cat roundabout among UK's most stressful junctions

Black Cat roundabout

A new study from Scrap Car Comparison has revealed the most stressful road junctions for drivers, both in the UK and around the world - with Black Cat roundabout ranking among the top 10 in the UK.

The study surveyed 1,000 UK drivers and asked them to rank road layouts based on the feelings of confusion, anxiety, fear and confidence that they felt after seeing images of the junctions from both a satellite and street view perspective.

These responses were then used to build a unique ‘Stress Score’ out of 100 and reveal the road layouts that most drivers would rather avoid.

The UK’s Most Stressful Junctions Revealed

New study reveals which roundabouts and junctions in the UK are the most stressful. Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

Among UK road layouts, London’s Hanger Lane Gyratory was rated the most stressful to navigate. One of the most complex and infamous junctions in the nation’s capital, the confusing layout, high accident rate and bottleneck for traffic make it one that many drivers would much rather avoid.

The infamous Magic Roundabout in Swindon followed closely behind in second position, with a stress score of 42 out of 100. A multi-mini roundabout system, the roundabout is made up of five mini roundabouts arranged in a circle around a central island. Though the mini roundabouts are all driven in a standard clockwise movement, it is possible to navigate the central island in an anticlockwise direction.

Rank Junction Location Stress Score (/100) 1 Hanger Lane Gyratory London 44 2 Magic Roundabout Swindon 42 3 Cromer Road & Boundary Road Junction Norwich 40 4 The Crooked Billet Interchange Waltham Forest 38 5 Ynysforgan Roundabout Swansea 38 6 Black Cat Roundabout Bedfordshire 38 7 Larne Road Roundabout Ballymena 36 8 Shalesmoor & Netherthorpe Road Roundabout Sheffield 36 9 Springwell Road & Queen Alexandra Road Junction Sunderland 35 10 Sheriffhall Roundabout Edinburgh 35

Matt Clamp, customer service manager at Scrap Car Comparison, said: “Driving through unfamiliar junctions can rattle even the most experienced motorists. Junctions often combine high traffic volumes, poor signage and confusing layouts, making preparation essential.

“Our advice? Start by planning ahead, tools such as Street View or route planners can help you visualise the road before you set off. Once you’re behind the wheel, try to get into the correct lane early by watching for signs and markings. If you start to feel overwhelmed, take a breath and don’t let other road users rush you - it's perfectly okay to go at your own pace.

“Always signal clearly and confidently to show your intentions, especially if you need to change lanes. And if you’re really nervous, consider driving at quieter times of day when the roads are less busy. A little preparation can go a long way in turning a potentially stressful drive into a safe and confident journey.”

For the full findings of the study, visit: www.scrapcarcomparison.co.uk/blog/most-confusing-roundabouts