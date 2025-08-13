Bike club riders go the extra mile for Bedford care home residents

Wheelie good memories were triggered when members of Oakley Motorcycle Club drove up to a Bedford care home.

Club members were greeted by Richmond Manor Care Home residents and families keen to have a look at their amazing bikes.

Richmond Manor residents Beryl and Laurie French had a bike many years ago, and Beryl remembers riding on the back with their two young children in the sidecar.

Beryl, aged 84, said: “We used to go out for trips with the children in the sidecar as it was a cheap day out. We continued until our boys were too big to fit in the sidecar!”

Richmond Manor resident Robert Lambert once owned a Lambretta scooter as well as a Kawasaki 750 and was delighted to see the bikes arrive

Oakley Motorcycle Club recently celebrated their 20th anniversary and has members from across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and across the UK.

Richmond Manor resident Anita Barratt, aged 87, invited her great-grandson, Joey De Quincey, to the home especially to see the bikes.

She said: “Joey is obsessed with motorbikes and absolutely loved sitting on them. The bikers even started them up while he was on them.”

He got a chance to get up close to a wide variety of bikes on the day, including a Harley Davidson 883, Honda VFR, Suzuki SV650, BMW S1000XR, a 1963 BSA A65 and the iconic Triumph Speed Twin.

Joey De Quincey was thrilled to climb on board a bike

Resident Robert Lambert, aged 75, once owned a Lambretta scooter as well as a Kawasaki 750. He added: “I used to drive from Swindon, where I lived, to Brighton for day trips with my wife on the back!”

Richmond Manor Wellbeing and Lifestyle Coach Clare Cook said: “The bikes were stunning, and it was fascinating to hear how many of our residents have had motorbikes and scooters with happy memories riding them all over the country.

“Thank you to the Oakley Motorcycle Club members - they really are the friendliest people.”