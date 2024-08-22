The Year 11’s once again achieve great GCSE results with many of the top performers following in the footsteps of their older brothers and sisters, illustrating just what a family school Biddenham is.

Saleh Ahmed was the stand out performer with nine 9s, one 8 and one 7 with Yuki Turner close behind with three 9s, three 8s, two 7s and one 6. His sister, Nikko was the top performer a few years ago at A -evel achieving five A*’s…a real Biddenham family.

Hummy Islam, also a younger sibling and daughter of a member of staff, gained an incredible one 9, five 8s, two 7s and three 6s.

Patrick Bielawski is leading the way in his family with one 9, one 8, six 7s and three 6s.

Remember that 7s and upwards are As and A*s in old parlance.

Other students very close to the these results are: Saahir Ahmed, Avneesh Deshpande, Bridget Mbe Tay Addai, Zuzia Gromotke, Amour Rahman, Hanif Abu, Anisa Akhter, Federica Omotogbe, Ihsan Zakaria and Shafyul Abdin, who have all done tremendously well.

Eleanor Grylls, Head of school at Biddenham said: “As a mother of three ex-Biddenham students I fully appreciate the importance of schools valuing the need to meet the academic and social needs of the students, particularly post covid; and our students have worked hard to achieve excellent results having coming through the most difficult of times to be a young person. I am full of admiration and pride for all our Year 11’s; they have done so well this year - as indeed have all their teaching staff in supporting them with this success. We look forward to working with them on the next step of their Educational journey.”

Patrick Bielawski and Eleanor Grylls Photo: Biddenham International School & Sports College

Eleanor Grylls and Hummy Islam Photo: Biddenham International School & Sports College