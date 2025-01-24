'Better' supports 'Skills for Life' campaign in Bedford this January

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Better’s leisure centres across the UK have partnered with the Department for Education’s ‘Skills for Life’ campaign. The initiative aims to encourage people not only to focus on health and fitness goals this January, but to take a more comprehensive approach to personal development.

Specialist advisers from the Government’s National Careers Service visited Robinson Pools and Fitness in Bedford yesterday, offering free and impartial careers advice to visitors.

It was a positive and friendly event - one member of the public took it upon themselves to teach the advisers sign language after her session which was great fun!

Another customer, local man Piotr Lis, aged 47, was very pleased with the support he received. “They gave me advice on how to make my CV graphically correct for the current standard and told me how to highlight key points to make it stand out from other applicants."

Sarah, Sarah and Ziggy were on-hand to advise customers on career development at Robinsons Pools and Fitness yesterday

A poll of 2,000 adults, commissioned by Skills for Life, shows that most people (96%) want to achieve some kind of personal growth in 2025 and 57% plan to set themselves a professional goal for the year ahead, such as switching jobs, getting a pay rise or working towards a promotion.

Of those surveyed, more than two thirds (67%) said they think it is easier to commit to a physical goal – such as losing weight, going to a gym or taking up running – than it is to commit to learning a new skill. When asked why, they said they felt physical goals were “more attainable” (35%) and learning something new was too expensive (23%).

Partnership Manager in the region, Gillian Kelly, says: “Prioritising our physical, mental and learning health are all things we should be focussing on in the 2025. Better aims to support as many people as possible to get active and experience the huge benefits of improved health and wellbeing. Likewise, learning a new skill can not only be empowering but also offer real opportunities for employment and career development.

“We are therefore delighted to be supporting Skills for Life with several of our leisure centres and gyms across the country hosting free personal development - or ‘PD’ sessions - with career advisers from the National Careers Service.”

Steve Hanley, a careers adviser at the National Careers Service, says: “There’s no better time to take stock and review your skillset than at the start of a new year. But taking that first step can sometimes feel really daunting.

“I know from my experience as a careers adviser that there are lots of reasons why people can put off learning new skills – whether that’s the perceived cost of courses or people simply thinking they’re too old to learn something new. But we would encourage people to look again. Learning new skills doesn’t always mean you have to spend money and is for everyone.

“We hope this exciting partnership with Better will inspire people across the country, while kick starting their fitness health goals, to also think about their learning health this January. With so many free and flexible training opportunities available, it’s never been easier to get started. Search Skills for Life to find out more.”

Skills for Life is encouraging adults to explore the various government-funded courses available. From short courses like Skills Bootcamps, available in a range of subjects, to apprenticeships or Higher Technical Qualifications.

For more information and a list of participating Better leisure centres visit: https://www.better.org.uk/healthy-communities/skills-for-life