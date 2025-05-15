Beds families encouraged to get out and explore by bus on International Day of Families

Families on the bus

Families across Bedfordshire have been encouraged to get out and about by bus, to enjoy everything our regions has to offer at a great value price.

Bedfordshire’s biggest bus operator, Stagecoach East, offers outstanding value for local families to get around, with unlimited travel all day for a family of 3 people costing just £9.30 in the Town Zone and only £13 in the Plus Zone. Meanwhile, if there are 5 of you in the family, you can all enjoy unlimited travel for just £13.60 in the Town Zone and only £21 in the Plus Zone.

The United Nation’s International Day of Families highlights the crucial role that families play in our society and how family-orientated policies can help to advance sustainable development.

Great places to visit in Bedfordshire include:

The Higgins – www.thehigginsbedford.org.uk – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

Wardown House - www.culturetrust.com/venues/wardown-house-museum-gallery - Bus stop: Bath Road – Bus number: MK1

John Bunyan Museum – www.www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

Bedford Castle Mound – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

Harpur Shopping Centre, Bedford - www.harpurcentre.co.uk - Bus stop: Pilgrim’s House – Bus numbers: 1, 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 22A, 53, 53A, MK1

Bedford Blues Rugby – www.bedfordrugby.co.uk - Bus stop: Goldington Avenue – Bus numbers: 5, 27C, 28A

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are so fortunate to live and operate in a region that is home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is an exciting part of a good day out. So, this International Day of Families, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”

Find out more about but tickets and services in Bedfordshire here: stagecoach.onelink.me