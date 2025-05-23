Beds bus pass holders urged to say yes to adventure

Bus Concession Card holders across Bedfordshire have been encouraged to get out and enjoy free travel for days out across the region.

Whether you are headed to the shops, catching up with friends or exploring your local area, you can plan your journey with the biggest local bus operator, Stagecoach East, because there has never been a better time to reconnect with family and friends, visit your favourite places, explore new areas and make memories.

The bus is where it starts, say yes to the adventure and with a concession pass you do not have to pay a penny!

Information on eligibility and one where you can get your bus pass is available on the Bedford Borough Authority and Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority websites.

U3AC's Philip Stott and Stagecoach East's David Boden

If you are interested in in history and culture, with your concession card, you can enjoy an open-top Cambridge City Sightseeing bus tour for only £13.50. Buses depart every 20 minutes Monday-Sunday and you’ll visit a total of 18 stops, passing by Cambridge’s top tourist attractions.

The comments come as David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East and Chair of the CP Bus Alliance, spoke to a high profile meeting at U3AC, a prestigious academic institution, on the subject of "Providing a Sustainable Bus Network in the Post-COVID World". He was welcomed by U3AC’s Chair Philip Stott.

David said: “It was an absolute honour to speak at such a prestigious institution, to an audience that has such experience in our region. Bus transport is an essential link for our Concession Card holders, often giving them a vital way to get out and enjoy everything that our region has to offer.

“If you have not already applied for your bus pass, I would you to do so – and then to get out and say yes to your next adventure by bus!”

To find out more about Concession Cards, go to: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east/enjoy-days-out-with-your-concession-card