Bedfordshire’s rising street dance stars make finals of 2024 UDO World Street Dance Championships

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young dancers from Bedfordshire’s premier street dance school, Fundamentalz Dance, have stormed into the finals of the 2024 UDO World Street Dance Championships, showcasing their talent across multiple categories in just their second time at the competition.

Competing at the iconic Winter Gardens in Blackpool earlier this month, the school’s U16 team, Fundamentalz GenZ, featuring 18 teenagers from across the county, impressed with a 4th place finish out of 21 global teams.

In individual categories, Evie Allen, 14 and Sasha Oddy, 13, finished 6th and 7th respectively out of over 100 solo dancers. Sasha, alongside her partner Freya Upton, also claimed a 4th place spot in the highly competitive duo category, battling against more than 50 other pairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even the youngest competitors from the school made their mark. The Fundamentalz Kidz team, with dancers as young as five, defied the odds by taking on the U12 category and surpassing six other teams in their debut performance.

Fundamentalz GenZ

Founded in 2020 by Ampthill’s own Mia Beaney, now just 20 years old, Fundamentalz Dance has quickly become a street dance powerhouse in the region, offering students from Ampthill, Flitwick, and beyond the chance to learn authentic street dance styles and perform and compete at the highest level.

With over 120 students now under her wing, Mia’s vision for the school is flourishing, with a second studio opening, and new teachers and new classes coming from September.

Reflecting on the school’s success, Mia said, “Achieving these phenomenal results at only our second UDO World Championships is a massive achievement. To compete against over 8,000 dancers from 40+ countries and have multiple dancers reach the finals is nothing short of incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our dancers’ dedication and passion are what drive me to keep building Fundamentalz Dance and creating these amazing opportunities for our kids. I’m thrilled to see where we’ll go next as we continue to put both Fundamentalz Dance and Bedfordshire on the global street dance map.”

Fundamentalz Kidz

When not leading her dance school, Mia trains and performs with the award winning hip hop dance company Boy Blue Entertainment. She is a competitive dancer with multiple National and World solo, duo and team titles to her name. She has also reached the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent dancing with IMD Legion.