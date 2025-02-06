Bedfordshire woman urges more people to take on an apprenticeship ahead of National Apprenticeship Week

After working at a plumbing company for ten years, Nicola Wilkinson wanted to take her career in a new direction and joined Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) as a revenue control officer in 2016.

Fast-forward nine years and Nicola, 53, has completed three apprenticeships with the rail operator to help progress her career. Nicola, who lives in Ampthill, is sharing her story ahead of National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 February).

“Before I joined the railway, I was working in an administrative role at a plumbing company specialising in emergency call outs. It was great experience, because I learnt how to work in high-pressure situations and delegate jobs to engineers, but after a decade in the same role I wanted to challenge myself with a new career.

“I’d heard great things about the railway through my friend and was interested in working in a customer-facing role, so I wanted to try it for myself.”

Nicola has completed three apprenticeships with GTR

After just six months of working in rail, Nicola seized the opportunity to begin her first apprenticeship - the Level 2 Customer Services Practitioner. Eager to bolster her skills further, Nicola dived into the Level 3 Customer Services Specialist apprenticeship in 2018 after successfully applying to be a Passenger Host at Luton – her current role.

“Shortly after I joined GTR, I was keen to develop my customer service skills, which is when I found the Level 2 apprenticeship. I enjoyed the course so much that I wanted to continue expanding my knowledge, so I enrolled on the Level 3 Customer Services Specialist apprenticeship. I had also just started my new Passenger Host role and wanted to become more confident with my decision-making; I finished the apprenticeship feeling that I could deliver high quality customer service and had a much better understanding of how the company operates.”

In 2021, Nicola started the Team Leader Level 3 apprenticeship with the aim to progress to a management role. Having completed the course in 2023, she’s now urging other people to take on an apprenticeship to upskill and develop their talent.

“I’d highly recommend the Team Leader apprenticeship to anyone who wants to take their career to the next level, because I learnt essential managerial skills through regular workshops and my tutor was very supportive when I needed a helping hand. This is another qualification I can proudly put on my CV and I’m in a much better position to apply for a management role.

Nicola Wilkinson is a Passenger Host at Luton

“There are plenty of apprenticeships on offer at GTR, so there’s sure to be something that suits you. If you’re passionate about creating a fulfilling, long-term career in rail, an apprenticeship is a fantastic way to achieve this.”